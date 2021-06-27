Is the book always better than the movie?

In his 1995 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 novel “A Little Princess,” director Alfonso Cuarón set the story at a boarding school in New York City instead of in London. I saw this version when I was quite young, and remember being struck by the beauty of the set design and costumes, particularly the rich use of color to set the mood.

The 1973 novel and 1987 movie versions of “The Princess Bride,” both written by William Goldman, are fantastic. All your favorite lines from the film are in the book, along with Goldman’s tongue-in-cheek account of how “S. Morgenstern’s classic tale of true love and high adventure” came into his hands, and his assuring the reader that he “abridged” the Florinese “original” to include only “the good parts.”

(It should be noted that while the movie is rated PG, the ironic tone of the book may be more suited to the high-school-aged and older. You’ll find the novel version of “The Princess Bride” in the adult fiction section of our library.)

Several of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s films have origins in English-language literature. Mary Norton’s 1953 children’s novel “The Borrowers” was the basis for “The Secret World of Arrietty” (2012). And “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) was originally a 1986 YA novel by Diana Wynne Jones.