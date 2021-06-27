Is the book always better than the movie?

When I was in school, the best days were when the teacher rolled into the classroom that tall cart with a CRT television strapped to the top and a VCR on the lower shelf. Movie days. They would always come right after our class finished studying a book.
Most librarians and avid readers will tell you “the book is always better than the movie,” but is that really always the case? You can only make that decision if you experience both, and the library is the perfect place to do that.
For older kids, comparing books to their film adaptations can be a rich discussion. What can films do that words on a page cannot? Or, a more challenging question: what can words on a page do that films cannot?
Take, for example, Patricia MacLachlan’s 1986 Newbery-winning “Sarah Plain and Tall,” which you can find on our award-winners shelf next to the children’s playhouse. Set in the Midwest in the late 19th century, it’s the story of a farm family whose widowed patriarch sends for a mail-order bride from Maine to help raise his two young children, Caleb and Anna. Narrated from Anna’s point of view in sparse, moving prose, it remains a classic after 35 years.
In 1991 Hallmark made a movie adaptation starring Glenn Close and Christopher Walken, portions of which were filmed at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island. Check out the DVD from the library and see if you spot anything familiar!
In his 1995 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 novel “A Little Princess,” director Alfonso Cuarón set the story at a boarding school in New York City instead of in London. I saw this version when I was quite young, and remember being struck by the beauty of the set design and costumes, particularly the rich use of color to set the mood.
The 1973 novel and 1987 movie versions of “The Princess Bride,” both written by William Goldman, are fantastic. All your favorite lines from the film are in the book, along with Goldman’s tongue-in-cheek account of how “S. Morgenstern’s classic tale of true love and high adventure” came into his hands, and his assuring the reader that he “abridged” the Florinese “original” to include only “the good parts.”
(It should be noted that while the movie is rated PG, the ironic tone of the book may be more suited to the high-school-aged and older. You’ll find the novel version of “The Princess Bride” in the adult fiction section of our library.)
Several of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s films have origins in English-language literature. Mary Norton’s 1953 children’s novel “The Borrowers” was the basis for “The Secret World of Arrietty” (2012). And “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) was originally a 1986 YA novel by Diana Wynne Jones.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” is one reason I caution curious readers and viewers to read the book before watching the movie. Miyazaki takes so many liberties with the original story that I had to read the book twice to fully divorce it from my memories of the film, which made the book a little confusing.
“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” based on a 2007 children’s novel of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, just premiered on Netflix. If you’re a fan of puzzle-mystery books like Chris Grabenstein’s “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” or Pseudonymous Bosch’s “The Name of This Book is Secret,” you’ll enjoy this one. (Read the book first, of course!)
Just don’t forget to log all those reading minutes in Beanstack (https://gilibrary.beanstack.com)! Every 100 minutes gets you another entry in a drawing for a big prize, and we’ve got some real humdingers for kids and teens. Check our website (https://www.gilibrary.org/) and social media for updates.
See you at the library!
Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.