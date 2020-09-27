CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Sept. 17 for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 virus last spring. Co-president Mary Helen Fuchs and incoming President Judy Marco hosted the meeting at Central City’s Venture Center.

Fuchs called the meeting to order. A brief ceremony was held to install and pass the gavel to Marco for the 2020-22 biennium.

Marco introduced two visiting guests who are considering Kappa membership. In addition, Alex Gragg, a student at Chadron State College, requested collegiate membership in the chapter via video presentation. A motion was passed to sponsor her membership. Arline Baird, a 57-year DKG member, passed away this summer and special note was made of her many contributions to the society over the years. Also, two Kappa members will be registered as reserve status due to inability to attend meetings at this time.

Marco and member Diane Wiese recently traveled to area schools to pass along information about the chapter-sponsored Old Fashioned School Day Project. Members will take part in presentations when they begin, but will be delayed for awhile with the virus turmoil.