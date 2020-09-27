CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Sept. 17 for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 virus last spring. Co-president Mary Helen Fuchs and incoming President Judy Marco hosted the meeting at Central City’s Venture Center.
Fuchs called the meeting to order. A brief ceremony was held to install and pass the gavel to Marco for the 2020-22 biennium.
Marco introduced two visiting guests who are considering Kappa membership. In addition, Alex Gragg, a student at Chadron State College, requested collegiate membership in the chapter via video presentation. A motion was passed to sponsor her membership. Arline Baird, a 57-year DKG member, passed away this summer and special note was made of her many contributions to the society over the years. Also, two Kappa members will be registered as reserve status due to inability to attend meetings at this time.
Marco and member Diane Wiese recently traveled to area schools to pass along information about the chapter-sponsored Old Fashioned School Day Project. Members will take part in presentations when they begin, but will be delayed for awhile with the virus turmoil.
The chapter will make and distribute holiday greetings to active service military and veterans again this year. Wanda Duennerman prepared and distributed packets of card materials to members who can help at the October meeting. At that time, 250 greetings will be ready to incorporate special messages from Grand Island’s 1-R third graders. Then all will be dispersed well in time for the holidays to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Rep. Adrian Smith’s office for active-duty military.
The proposed handbook for the new biennium was reviewed. Members also discussed upcoming meeting times, places and programs.
The next Kappa meeting will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Venture Center, with Group 4 hosting. The program will involve photos, stories and fun.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!