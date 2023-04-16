Lots of exciting things happening both inside and outside the Grand Island Public Library this week!

If you have a 3-to-5-year-old, tomorrow (Monday, April 17) is our annual Bear Fair, a free health and safety fair for preschoolers and their families and caregivers at the library.

This extravaganza is always a ton of fun. Lots of helpers from around the community, from nurses and childcare providers to police officers and firefighters, will be here to explain all about health, safety, nutrition, fitness, and literacy.

There are two sessions you can attend tomorrow: one in the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and one in the afternoon from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids can bring their favorite teddy bear or other stuffed animal. If you don’t have one, we will give you one for free, as long as supplies last.

At the library entrance we’ll give the kids their own set of construction paper “bear ears” to wear.

Once outfitted with bear ears and a stuffed animal, kids can visit with representatives from a wide variety of community agencies and organizations.

Is your child nervous about going to the doctor? At the Bear Fair they can get a checkup for their teddy with a local medical professional (and they even bring real stethoscopes).

Kids can also learn about eye and dental health, visit with police officers and firefighters, get their faces painted, and participate in “bearobics” that show how fun keeping active can be.

Out in the Children’s Area, kids can hear a story in the Bear Cave from a special guest. Come listen to a storybook read by a local TV news reporter, or a representative from the State Fair.

Bear Fair is not your preschooler’s only opportunity for fun at the library. Out weekly Preschool Storytime, with songs, stories and crafts, is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Preschoolers are welcome to join and bounce along with their younger siblings ages 0-2 at our weekly Baby & Toddler Lapsit storytime, at 10:30 a.m. Fridays. The following Monday our weekly family Pajamatime storytime for ages 0-11 will resume at 6:30 p.m.

For the older and geekier among us, perhaps you are already planning to stop by Grand Comic Fest at Fonner Park this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 21-23. Folks from the library will be there as well.

The Grand Island Public Library will have a booth during the day on Saturday, April 22. Stop by, say hi, learn about our Makerspace, and even make a button or win a prize.

Of course, we will come in literary costume, and we’ll also be sporting items made in our very own Makerspace! This year our theme is “Alice in Wonderland.” Our talented teen librarian and Makerspace ninja Erica has already laser-cut and 3-D printed several accessories, and our longtime library assistant and sewist extraordinaire Elle has made her costume using our Makerspace sewing machines and serger.

Me? I’m sewing some Valentine’s decorations onto a dress I have. Hey, improvisation is a skill, right?

If you’re at all a crafty or creative person, you will find something to do in the Makerspace. Give us a call to schedule a tour. You can do things like sublimate any image onto a mug, polyester t-shirt, keychain tag, or mousepad; or laser-engrave a black-and-white line drawing onto wood or cardboard. The possibilities are endless.

Oh, and by the way, if you love comics, check out our Comics Plus database, where you can read unlimited comics for free. It includes thousands of graphic novel, comic book, and manga titles. Hope on over to https://www.gilibrary.org/resources/digital-library/downloads-streaming and click on the Comics Plus icon for your preferred collection. The Children’s Collection does include teen content, so parental supervision is advised.

It’s gonna be a great week!