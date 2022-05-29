Laura Fentress: Set sail this summer at your library

We at the Grand Island Public Library are so excited that our summer reading programs this year are going to be completely in-person for the first time since … well, you know. We’re looking forward to presenting our programs to a real audience again, instead of just talking to a camera in an empty room.

The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and our staff and volunteers have been working hard at transforming our library into an aquatic wonderland. Our teen area underwent a fabulous marine makeover courtesy of volunteers from GI Central Catholic School, and our children’s area will have some special surprises!

Did I mention all summer programs — as with all library programs in general — are totally free to attend?

Remember, summer reading isn’t just for kids. We also have a fantastic slate of programs adult coming up.

Adult programs kick off with a guided painting session presented by Jill Canfield of Arts and Drafts at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

The following day, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Humanities Nebraska will present a special visit from Jonis Agee, the 2022 One Book One Nebraska author of “The Bones of Paradise.”

Other adult programs coming up this summer include book clubs and more author visits, historical presentations, and cooking and houseplant demonstrations. Give us a call at 308-385-5333 or visit our website at gilibrary.org to learn more.

For our littlest patrons, Baby and Toddler Lapsit is at 10:30 a.m. every Friday. Parents and caregivers with their children from birth to age 2 can join us in the big meeting room and enjoy a time of stories, songs, and lap bounces. Older siblings are welcome to join us, too.

There are a couple of storytimes for older kids, too: Golden Sower Fun Club for kids in pre-K through second grade at 2 p.m. Wednesdays; and Stories and Crafts for kids in pre-K through fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Big Kids Club for kids in third through fifth grade meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Join us for new fun and educational activities every week, including special human and animal guests!

Summer Reading Enrichment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays is a great way to keep your kids practicing their reading. This program is for children who have just finished kindergarten through fifth grade. Kids will enjoy a special presentation and activity before splitting off into peer groups to read with volunteers.

Registration is required for the Summer Reading Enrichment program, so please sign up online at gilibrary.org or call 308-385-5333. Once you sign up, you can come to as many of the seven SRE sessions as you’d like.

Our Mega Mondays programs at 10:30 a.m. are fun for the whole family. Coming up on June 6 is “Balloon Animal Adventures” with husband-and-wife team Peter Brunette and “Poppin’” Penelope Fratelli-Brunette. The first 100 families to register online at gilibrary.org or by phone will get a free balloon animal to take home! Limit one balloon animal per household. Otherwise, there is no registration required to attend Mega Mondays.

Other upcoming Mega Mondays programs include the Crane River Theater’s annual Page to Stage workshop (this year’s show is “High School Musical”) on June 13, and Wildlife Encounters on June 20.

All summer programs begin June 1 and run through July 31. There will be no programs the week of July 3-9, and the library will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service to our country. The library will also be closed today and tomorrow in observance of this holiday.

See you at the library this summer!

Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.

