In the last two years, the Grand Island Public Library Foundation Board and libray staff have researched and launched a fundraising program aimed at not only funding the educational opportunities at the library, but featuring them too!

In early 2021, they were taxed with trying to figure out new fundraising activities during a global pandemic. As well experienced as many involved were, none of us had fundraised through a global health crisis. We were left wondering how on earth were we going to fundraise during a pandemic when we couldn’t gather people or entice them with fun events.

We knew we needed to be creative because it could be an uncertain amount of time before people felt comfortable gathering again and getting folks to come to a new event could pose even more of a challenge. Contrary to what one might think, oftentimes it takes a couple years of an event to really turn profit. This was time we did not have. We had to think outside of the box and also lean on what other library foundations across the country had done to support their libraries.

After significant research and several planning sessions, it was decided to offer an annual sponsorship program where area businesses could sponsor an entire year’s worth of activities and events at the library. The mechanics of the program make it similar to sponsoring a golf tournament, but the benefit of the library annual sponsorship is sponsors get to support and be mentioned at every library program throughout the calendar year. The different levels of sponsorship allow all sizes of businesses, organizations and individuals to take part.

The program’s soft launch was in the spring of 2022. The launch helped the foundation meet the annual funding goal to gift the library in November 2022. Foundation board members and staff met face to face with area business owners and community leaders to promote the program and explain how their sponsorship could impact the library’s thousands of patrons.

“We couldn’t do it without the foundation!” says Library Director Celine Swan. “The sponsorship program helps to make our library a library for everyone! Sponsorships touch many, many lives with community enrichment for all ages. The Grand Island Public Library is very fortunate to have the library foundation supporting it and raising money for programming. Everything from Humanities Nebraska, Crane River Theater programs for children, the teen after-hours party and TLC, to guest authors, arts, science, cultural programs, exhibits, the Community Seed Program, early literacy promotions, and children’s snacks and supplies.”

Our annual sponsor businesses are recognized on both the library’s and foundation’s websites, Library kiosks, and the library’s quarterly newsletter and annual report and are mentioned by name at library events. Top-level sponsors are invited to participate in larger events like Summer Reading and the Bear Fair. Sponsors are really partners who help spread the word about the valuable programs offered throughout the year.

We want to offer “a heartfelt thanks to our 2022 annual library sponsors, who financially made many programs and activities possible for our library patrons,” says Ed Meedel, foundation board president.

Those sponsors include:

Eakes Office Solutions

Five Points Bank

Galen E. and Anna L. Stehlik

General Collection Co., Inc.

Grand Island Clinic

Grand Island Pain Relief Center, P.C.

Home Federal Bank

Jerry’s Sheet Metal Heating-Cooling, Inc.

Ken’s Appliance

Marnie Schager Sundermeier

Nebraska Fire Sprinkler Corp.

Slumberland

Tom Dinsdale Automotive

We are currently taking sponsorships for 2023. More information can be found on our website at https://giplf.org/become-a-sponsor/

Or you can also contact me contact me for more information.