Lessons from a cast iron skillet

Maybe you’ve heard people say, “In my next life, I want to be … ” Then they fill in the blank with something they think might be an improvement.

I can’t imagine having another life. My current life tends to be about as much as I can handle.

I hope to stay here long enough to see my grandkids grow up, then spend Eternity in a rocker on the porch of Heaven, watching over my loved ones, asking God a lot questions and letting somebody else cook.

Here’s a confession: I have an annoying tendency to think about things I don’t need to think about and to ask myself questions I can’t answer.

Do you ever do that?

I’m not sure why I do it. But it often seems to happen on days when I’m trying to avoid doing something I don’t want to do.

This has been one of those days. And I don’t even know what I’m trying to avoid.

Anyhow. After considerable thought, I’ve decided how to fill in the blank on the sentence that started this train of thought:

In my next life, if I have one, I want to be … a cast iron skillet.