Library a busy place this fall

Fall is my favorite season. It is a time to go for a crisp walk and enjoy the beautiful leaves, curl up with a good book or movie, watch some fall sports, and of course visit your library. The library is a busy place with lots going on both with programs inside the library but also outside the library.

Inside the library, we have people coming in to check out materials, attend programs, tour or use our Makerspace, study and meeting rooms, and look for information. We have a lot going on for families as well. We just finished two of the Humanities Nebraska Prime Time Programs for preschool and elementary ages. You can call 308-385-5333 to be put on the list to attend the next programs in the spring.

Another great reason to stop inside is to check out the Art Alcove. It has become quite the showcase for art and displays. I hope you had a chance to check out the beautiful quilt display from the Prairie Pioneer Quilters? We have another fantastic exhibit coming in November — works from photographer Nia Karmann.

The library has some other great children’s weekly programs including Pajamatime for all ages at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Bookbop at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, is babies and children through age 5. We all know movement and music are important parts of early childhood development and early literacy. Bookbop is a boisterous 30-minute program that promotes gross motor movements, singing, and play. It is important for Pre-K littles to be active.

Preschool Storytime for children age 3-4 meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Baby and Toddler Lapsits for children 2 and younger are offered at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

Teen programs are for ages 10-18. We have a great teen area with our new Gateway Makerspace. We have Anime Club, crafts, activities, and our Teen Library Council. Find out more at www.gilibrary.org.

The library also has some special programming for homeschoolers offered at 3 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. And when Grand Island Public Schools give the kids a day off we have A Little Art @ Your Library Programs for ages 5 to 11 at 10:30 a.m.

For adults, we have the GIPL Book Club that meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. We also have our Bygone Book Club that meets at 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. These sessions are led by local historians.

The library has been quite active outside of its walls. We have visited the Nebraska State Fair, O’Connor Learning Center, JBS Swift, Grand Island Senior High, Central Community College’s Adult Basic Education, Health Fest at Active Chiropractic, Third City Christian Preschool, and Knickrehm School.

We plan on visiting the Literacy Council, Dodge School Trunk or Treat, and Headstart Preschool this next week. How fun! We want to get people signed up for cards and let them know all about the Library.

The Grand Island 150 programs have been a huge success. I think the community has enjoyed the partnership with local entities. We sponsored a train program for kids at Burlington Station, and we had great feedback on the historic bus tours, and special historic guests.

Coming soon at the library — historical ornaments; to learn more, visit https://visitgrandisland.com/events/calendar-item.html?yc-itemevents-441-698.

Oh, and the library also has books! I’m reading the popular “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste NG. I also plan on enjoying Jodi Picoult’s “Mad Money.” I have read most of author Colleen Hoover’s books. Some are a little spicy. I loved “Verity” and “Slammed.”

Some books made to movies; to read and stream on my list are “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” by Charles Graeber, and “The School for Good and Evil” by Samon Chainani. These are on Netflix. We always say the books are better! Happy fall ya’ll.