Local impact of community foundations recognized

Greater Grand Island Community Foundation last week joined in a nationwide celebration recognizing the local impact of community foundations.

The celebration, which ran Nov. 12-18, recognized “the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening localities and mitigating social issues like homelessness, polarization and discrimination,” says a news release.

“For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as trusted partners and resources whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations convene to share and reflect on the stories of impact from their recent work,” the release says.

“Community foundations have the reach, expertise and relationships to address some of the most pressing issues impacting individuals and families nationwide,” Melissa DeLaet, CEO of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, said in a statement. “We are more determined than ever to collaborate with partners to deliver innovative and lasting solutions to help our communities thrive. We strive to turn passions into purpose.”

Community foundations are independent public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.

Locally, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation provides scholarship and grant opportunities, supports nonprofit professional development and capacity building, and introduces youth to philanthropy through the Youth Philanthropy Board. In celebration of community foundation week and National Philanthropy day on Nov. 15, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation awarded a nearly $67,000 grant to the Pirnie Inclusive Playground project led by Central Community College Foundation.

“As community foundations find solutions for communities large and small, urban and rural, the collective work of these organizations will have the most profound impact,” the news release says.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.