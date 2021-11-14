Looking in the mirror

Finally, I’m learning to trust not in what I see in the mirror, but in what I feel in my soul.

I know I’m getting older. I don’t need a mirror to tell me. My knees won’t let me forget. I spend as much time as possible with my grandkids, laughing at their jokes, watching them turn cartwheels the way I did a lifetime ago, and telling them stories from “the old days.”

I would also spend time with people my age, but they’re all busy spending time with their grandkids. Or going to see doctors. Or looking for their glasses. Or trying to remember what they dropped on the floor and what else they ought to look for while they’re down there.

I know that’s how they spend their time because it’s how I spend mine, too. When I’m not making peanut butter cookies.

I think most of us are just hoping to survive this pandemic and pass on to our children and grandchildren a few important things we’ve learned, such as:

-- Times get hard, but they get better. We help ourselves, but at our best, we help each other.

-- Failure isn’t falling down. It’s falling down and failing to get back up and try again.