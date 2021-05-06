 Skip to main content
Nebraska 4-H awards program honors outstanding volunteers
Nebraska 4-H has selected 12 individuals across the state, as well as one multigenerational family, as recipients of a new statewide awards program that honors outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers.

The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Recognition Awards program was developed in 2021 to honor adult and youth volunteers, as well as multi-generational families, who have provided meaningful contributions to Nebraska 4-H.

An in-person recognition ceremony will take place at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.

Outstanding adult volunteer award winners in central Nebraska include Kathaleen Mead, Garfield County; Beth Sonderup, Nance County; Barb Mentink, Polk County; and Heather Mohling, Adams County.

