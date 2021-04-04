Nebraska Department of Agriculture names winners of 2021 Ag Poster Contest

Three area elementary school students were winners in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Week poster contest.
More than 1,700 students in grades 1-6 from all over the state entered NDA’s annual contest by highlighting Nebraska agriculture, the state’s number one industry.
The posters, depicting this year’s theme of “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 18th year.
Local winners were:
In the third and fourth grade division:
First place: Emerson Yantzia, fourth grade, Ord Elementary School
Second place: Baylee Clark, fourth grade, North Park Elementary School in Broken Bow
In the fifth and sixth grade division:
Third place: Eliseo Lucas, fifth grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island
“There are many talented students in Nebraska who learned about agriculture and how important the ag industry is to our state through this contest,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The posters we received this year were outstanding. The students did a good job of incorporating this year’s ‘Good Life’ theme to show that agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska.”
NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of agriculture and celebrate the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.
“I would like to thank each and every student who participated in this year’s contest,” said Wellman. “I’d also like to thank all the teachers and parents who continue to teach Nebraska youth about the important role agriculture plays in our lives every day.”