Nebraska Department of Agriculture names winners of 2021 Ag Poster Contest

Three area elementary school students were winners in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Week poster contest.

More than 1,700 students in grades 1-6 from all over the state entered NDA’s annual contest by highlighting Nebraska agriculture, the state’s number one industry.

The posters, depicting this year’s theme of “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 18th year.

Local winners were:

In the third and fourth grade division:

First place: Emerson Yantzia, fourth grade, Ord Elementary School

Second place: Baylee Clark, fourth grade, North Park Elementary School in Broken Bow

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

Third place: Eliseo Lucas, fifth grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island