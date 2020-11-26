NET Notes: German polka dance tradition featured in ‘Dutch Hop!’

LINCOLN — The hammered dulcimer, accordion, trombone and bass blend to create unique polka melodies and the 100-year-old dance tradition of the Volga Germans.
Meet the musicians, dancers and families who treasure this cultural gem and keep the tradition alive in the Platte River valleys of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming in “Dutch Hop!” It premieres at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
“Dutch Hop!” is a new local film by Chris Simon and Anne Hatch and features the polka music and dance tradition of the Volga Germans who brought it to the Great Plains.
Dutch Hop is not the “ump-pa-pa” polka that is familiar to most people. Little known by folks outside the community, Dutch Hop dancers add a bounce to their steps and sometimes an extra hop or a stomp to the smoother traditional polka dance.
“The music will make you tap your feet and find a partner to try out the steps. Don’t be fooled, it looks easier than it is!” said Hatch.
“Dutch Hop!” features those who treasure the melodies, including Steve Deines from The River Boys, whose family has played Dutch Hop for more than seven generations; sisters Michele Haddick and LaRae Szafraniec, who were young girls when they formed The Polka-Nuts with their dad, Mike Gaschler; and Randy Eckhart who took over his dad’s band, the Dutch-Hop Music Makers, and struggles to keep the tradition alive in a changing world.
In another part of “Dutch Hop!” Dorothy Richard of Scottsbluff tells how the music of her father’s accordion soothed the family through hard times working the sugar beet fields.
The film also includes music from some of the top Dutch Hop bands such as The Polka-Nuts, John Fritzler and his Polka Band, The River Boys and Randy Eckhart & the Dutch-Hop Music Makers.
“Dutch Hop!” repeats on NET at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The program will also be available for livestreaming at these same dates and times at netNebraska.org/live.
‘Nebraska Spirit: Go Big Red’
Nebraska fans are passionate about Husker sports and the game day experience. A new television documentary from NET digs into the archives to explore how cheerleaders, dancers, mascots and the Cornhusker marching band contribute spirit and pride.
“Nebraska Spirit: Go Big Red” premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, on NET. It takes viewers from the fields and courts to the sidelines, following the history and legacy of those who get fans on their feet.
The program first focuses on the Cornhusker marching band and its evolution from a military drilling corps to a nearly 300-member group of musicians who perform for millions of people each year in person and on television.
Organized cheerleading at the University of Nebraska began in 1903 with only males on the squad, but that all changed in 1917 when Louise Pound added three females — a first for any college in the United States. The documentary follows development of the squad, the addition of tumbling and how the cheerleaders work the crowd.
Cheer is part of Nebraska’s spirit squad which also includes the Scarlet dancers and mascots. Annette Hudson, Nebraska’s first African American cheerleader, earned a spot on the squad in 1969, after competing with 200 women for just three spots. Today, the spirit squad head coach is former Scarlets dancer Erynn Nicholson Butzke, the university’s only African American head coach for any sport.
The film also journeys through the history of Big Red mascots beginning with Corncob Man in 1955, and several other incarnations, including Husky the Husker, Harry Husker and Herbie Husker, the university’s longest reigning mascot. The program includes a segment about those who have stepped into the Lil’ Red costume and how the mascot connects with younger Husker fans.
“Nebraska Spirit: Go Big Red” repeats on NET at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. The program will also be available for livestreaming at these same dates and times at netNebraska.org/live.
A program preview and additional content from program interviews is available online at netNebraska.org/nebraskaspirit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!