NET Notes: German polka dance tradition featured in ‘Dutch Hop!’

LINCOLN — The hammered dulcimer, accordion, trombone and bass blend to create unique polka melodies and the 100-year-old dance tradition of the Volga Germans.

Meet the musicians, dancers and families who treasure this cultural gem and keep the tradition alive in the Platte River valleys of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming in “Dutch Hop!” It premieres at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

“Dutch Hop!” is a new local film by Chris Simon and Anne Hatch and features the polka music and dance tradition of the Volga Germans who brought it to the Great Plains.

Dutch Hop is not the “ump-pa-pa” polka that is familiar to most people. Little known by folks outside the community, Dutch Hop dancers add a bounce to their steps and sometimes an extra hop or a stomp to the smoother traditional polka dance.

“The music will make you tap your feet and find a partner to try out the steps. Don’t be fooled, it looks easier than it is!” said Hatch.