Noteworthy: Central Community College staff complete Leading with Excellence program

Twelve Central Community College employees completed the college’s Leading with Excellence program this summer.

During the nine-month program, participants spent one full day each month at a different CCC location where they learned about college services or departments, engaged in personal and professional development activities, and interacted with CCC leadership.

The program has been offered four times and has 63 graduates. The following graduates just completed the 2019-20 program, which was interrupted and delayed by COVID-19:

Laura Cline of Ayr, health sciences and business administrative assistant at CCC-Hastings; Paige Gibreal of Grand Island, college accountant at the CCC administrative offices in Grand Island; Maria Flores of Grand Island, enrollment specialist at CCC-Grand Island; Carrielynn Peace of Grand Island, registration technician at CCC-Grand Island; Jennifer Walker of Grand Island, service center supervisor at CCC-Grand Island; Dani Schwinn of Hastings, technology integration specialist at the CCC administrative offices in Grand Island;