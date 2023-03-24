Where is online learning headed at Central Community College?

Even Candace Walton, CCC’s vice president of innovation and instruction, is confounded.

“I don’t even know where to get started.”

She then mentions utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).

“It can be a little scary, but it also could be a little exciting, depending on how we as consumers choose to engage.”

Artificial intelligence can be simple (facial recognition on an iPhone), or can have more complex tasks – even learning on its own, in a way, Walton explained.

“You start to talk about some of those artificial intelligences that are learning from their own activity and kind of growing from just one activity to being able to trial and error to improve its own processes.

“There’s a very real potential that artificial intelligence is going to change the way that a lot of educators, even from K- 12 to all the way through higher ed, (approach) teaching and learning.”

Ways to use AI as an educational tool is in its infancy, but Walton said some instructors at CCC are mulling over how they can use it for instruction.

“Our faculty are actively talking about how chatbots and artificial intelligence can be integrated into their curriculum, rather than trying to fight against the technology,” she said. “I find (that) very refreshing because it seems like a fight we can’t win.”

Chatbots, Walton said, are becoming commonly used for customer service issues. By asking the user a series of questions, ideally a chatbot can determine a solution to the problem or request.

Using artificial intelligence in education has its pitfalls; some have expressed academic dishonesty concerns.

“Students could choose to cheat or be dishonest in their work,” Walton said. “Or we as educators can choose to flip the script and you can teach students how to critically think about using artificial intelligence, rather than using their own skills to do writing, and so forth.”

Walton said the school plans to confront potential dishonesty head-on.

“Our faculty are leaning in pretty hard on trying to figure out how they might integrate that into some of the writing exercises and ethics discussions, just to make sure our students are students of the world and understand why learning and education is important and why they’re in school.”

Utilizing AI like chatbots in online learning is a far cry from when CCC started its online learning offerings in the early 2000s.

At that time, students logged in to a course and learned through a simple (but at that time, hefty) desktop computer.

“You maybe never ever had to step foot on campus to do that learning,” Walton said. “That was revolutionary in its time.”

Today, new technology and realizations about learning itself has shaped – and reshaped – online education at CCC.

Central Community College uses the interface WebEx, which includes video conferencing, screen sharing, digital whiteboards, breakout rooms for small groups and other features.

Central Community College recently went a step further, piloting WebEx meeting machines as an online course delivery option.

“Instead of a bunch of students in our room, we have figured out how to have students still come to campus,” Walton said. “They can take a class in a WebEx room, alone, side by side by side with students taking classes from different instructors across the campus.”

Those students would not necessarily be taking the same class.

“It’s delivered from a little cubicle. I like to think of the old libraries,” Walton explained. “We did about a year and a half of piloting with some faculty who are still using that technology, without us moving the pilot completely forward.”

Online learning delivery moves quickly – sometimes awkwardly so, Walton said. Still, she added, it “seems to be the most flexible option for people. (Online learning) is a safe and reasonable way to get their education without disrupting the other things in their busy lives.”

WebEx machines have sprouted up at CCC, but AI hasn’t yet germinated.

“Just like all great innovations, it’s going to start out a little all over the place,” Walton said. “Eventually a best practice will come together.”