A grandmother’s calling: Mary Steiner raises granddaughters during COVID-19

CHAPMAN — Mary Steiner never anticipated her retirement years would go the way they did.
As a full-time nurse in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the time, she and her husband, Eric, planned to retire and eventually settle into a quiet life in Chapman. Their retirement plans shifted in April 2013 when their two granddaughters, Rebekah, now 10, and Kenndra, now 14, were placed in their care by Child Protective Services.
While raising her granddaughters is a challenge, Steiner said she never could have imagined them being in the foster care system.
“I remember very early on when I started taking care of Kenndra, and before her sister was born, I was giving her a bath and I said, ‘Lord, why am I having to do this again? This is a lot of work,’” she said. “It was just automatic. I view being able to have my grandkids as a calling — it is what I was supposed to do.”
For a period of time, Steiner said she had to balance working full-time prior to her retirement with going to parent-teacher conferences, helping her granddaughters with their schoolwork and taking them to doctor appointments. She said, like parenting, raising her grandchildren is both fun and challenging.
“I think the challenging part is not getting to just be grandma,” Steiner said. “There are times when I had to be the one who disciplines them. That is not fun when, as a grandma, you anticipate spoiling them and then sending them home. But, it is a blessing. My husband and I get to be really involved in their (grandchildren’s) lives. It is not like we see them maybe only once or twice a year or during holidays.”
Steiner said raising her granddaughters has provided her a number of experiences and allowed her to step outside her comfort zone and to do things that keep her younger. For example, she said, if it were not for them, she would not have brought in a stray cat who ended up having kittens.
Kenndra said she sees Steiner as “a little bit of both” a parent and a grandparent. Rebekah said she sees her grandma mainly as a parent.
“I didn’t really know what is was like to live with my mom, except when we went to visit her,” she said. “So Nana has just felt like a parent to me.”
Steiner said she has enjoyed getting to know Kenndra and Rebekah as she raises them.
Rebekah and Kenndra said they, too, enjoy getting to know their grandparents better. Rebekah said Steiner has taught her a number of life lessons over the years.
“She has taught me to be kind, thankful for what you have and not being disappointed if you get something wrong on a test,” she said. “I had a test today (Sept. 2) and Nana helped me to know that it is OK to get something wrong on a test.”
A new move presents challenges
Steiner said she and the girls moved from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Chapman in August 2019. Her husband, Eric, followed in November 2019 upon his retirement. Mary Steiner said the move was “very much” about doing what was best for Kenndra and Rebekah while also finding a good place for her and her husband to retire.
“This was an intentional move in that we had been coming out here for 30 years,” she said. “We have really good friends, Cindy and Don Gamblin, so there was that friendship tie. Then, my husband was considering retirement and he suggested we consider moving to Chapman since it is a smaller community. We wanted our grandkids to grow up in a small community. There are a lot of protective factors with friends who care about them and they had instant friends when they moved here.”
Rebekah said the move to Chapman was “definitely rough” as she was used to living in a big city, but now appreciates the village’s calmness compared to Colorado Springs. Kenndra said that, initially, she found the move to be difficult.
“When I got to my new school (1-R), I didn’t really have any friends,” she said. “I left all my friends and it was kind of socially awkward.”
COVID-19 shifts schooling
When schools across Nebraska switched to online learning this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steiner said she was overwhelmed and felt like she was “in a place of limbo.”
“The girls were isolated from their friends because they couldn’t see them,” she said. “I felt that when they started their online classes, they quickly adapted to that. But they certainly didn’t have the number of hours doing that as they did being in school. So we had to find things to occupy their time.”
Steiner said that while both Kenndra and Rebekah were able to “do their own thing,” they still had to find other ways to occupy their time outside of their schooling.
Rebekah said one thing she and Kenndra did while in quarantine was construct a large fort.
“We decided to make a fort that started out just in the corner,” she said. “But then, I said, ‘What if we made it bigger?’ So then we went over to the other side of the room and I decided we should make it even bigger. So we opened the closet to make room for that and there are just blankets all over when you come in.
“You cannot even walk to my bed; you have to go through a tunnel. My mattress is in one of the rooms in the fort. Then there is a tunnel that leads to the other room and Kenndra moved that and decided to make her own big fort. So I just had a mini-house. It was really fun, but also very tiring because we had so many blankets everywhere.”
Steiner said the forts were up for about two months and completely encompassed her granddaughters’ bedrooms.
“When I went in to visit, you had to crawl in through the tunnel to get into the inner workings of the fort,” she said. “That was something that was a really nice construction for them. It was almost like a cocoon for them that felt safe.”
Steiner said COVID-19, and the girls’ subsequent online learning, presented a “huge change” in her routine as they and her husband were now home.
Kenndra said that due to being in quarantine, she and Rebekah “argued a lot” and annoyed each other.
“Sometimes, I had to step in and tell them to go to their forts,” Steiner said. “But for the most part the girls get along really well. But they were bored. I know there were times when Rebekah felt really angry and we talked a lot that and how to deal with that anger.”
Steiner said when in-person learning resumed for Kenndra and Rebekah this fall, she and her husband debated their options and thought about potentially homeschooling the girls before deciding against it.
“I don’t really feel like I necessarily qualify to do that,” she said. “I didn’t know that that would be the best option for them, especially with them being so isolated from their classmates. So then it became how to keep them safe at school.”
Steiner said as an older individual, she is concerned that her granddaughters could potentially be exposed to COVID-19 and come home and put her and her husband at risk.
“We did a lot of talking about how they could keep themselves safe and make sure they wear their mask, even if their peers aren’t wearing them,” she said.
When asked what advice she would give other grandparents raising their grandchildren, Steiner said they should know that they are not alone. She encouraged others to not be judgmental of grandparents who have stepped into a parenting role.
“One of the challenges is other people being judgmental of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” she said. “They think, ‘You didn’t do a good job raising your own kids, so why are you thinking you can raise your grandchildren?’ They do not know what has gone on in families. If I were to talk to other people who are not raising their grandchildren, I would tell them to not be judgmental of those of us who are.”
