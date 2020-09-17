A grandmother’s calling: Mary Steiner raises granddaughters during COVID-19

CHAPMAN — Mary Steiner never anticipated her retirement years would go the way they did.

As a full-time nurse in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the time, she and her husband, Eric, planned to retire and eventually settle into a quiet life in Chapman. Their retirement plans shifted in April 2013 when their two granddaughters, Rebekah, now 10, and Kenndra, now 14, were placed in their care by Child Protective Services.

While raising her granddaughters is a challenge, Steiner said she never could have imagined them being in the foster care system.

“I remember very early on when I started taking care of Kenndra, and before her sister was born, I was giving her a bath and I said, ‘Lord, why am I having to do this again? This is a lot of work,’” she said. “It was just automatic. I view being able to have my grandkids as a calling — it is what I was supposed to do.”

For a period of time, Steiner said she had to balance working full-time prior to her retirement with going to parent-teacher conferences, helping her granddaughters with their schoolwork and taking them to doctor appointments. She said, like parenting, raising her grandchildren is both fun and challenging.

“I think the challenging part is not getting to just be grandma,” Steiner said. “There are times when I had to be the one who disciplines them. That is not fun when, as a grandma, you anticipate spoiling them and then sending them home. But, it is a blessing. My husband and I get to be really involved in their (grandchildren’s) lives. It is not like we see them maybe only once or twice a year or during holidays.”