Audrey Lutz: Teach your children to be the helpers

Everything that I know about working with children, I learned from my mother.

Talk to children as if they are free-thinking human beings who can understand big things. Give children boundaries and freedom that are well-defined and explained. Be consistent. Encourage naps. Always tell children you love them.

Much of what my mother knows about working with children, she learned from Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” I was even named for the adorable character, Audrey Duck. Mr. Rogers believed in loving authentically, listening carefully and playing often.

Rogers said to his television neighbors, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

This advice is trusting children to understand big things, though in a way that gives them comfort during difficult circumstances. As adults, we need to be helpers and model that courage to the children in our lives.

The holiday season gives us many opportunities to teach children how to be helpers. Children can understand big concepts if they are presented in straightforward, teachable ways.

Helping involves being generous with our time, talent and treasures. That lets us teach our children through experiences.

Begin showing the importance of helping by volunteering as a family, or one-on-one with your child. Use the quality time to step away from technology and devote your focus to who your child is becoming. Find opportunities like volunteering at the animal shelter, doing a park clean-up, or sorting donations at a homeless shelter or clothing program. Or model using your spare time by delivering meals to homebound seniors.

If your volunteer opportunities don’t allow children, or aren’t appropriate for children, talk to your children about your volunteer opportunities, where you are going, and why it is important to you.

This time of year, there are plentiful opportunities for donating items, loose change, or making a financial gift to a church or nonprofit organization. Many organizations have programs where you can buy gifts for people who cannot afford them. Others have lists on their website or social media pages of commonly needed items.

Nonprofit organizations who serve people can always use personal hygiene items, toilet paper, gift cards, gloves (in the winter), and more. One of my favorite donations to see from children is a birthday cake kit to a child staying in a sheltering program. It is a connection of joy!

The most necessary resources community organizations need are people and funding. If you can’t take time to volunteer, donating money is an important and necessary role we can play with our families. Every donation counts! Keep change jars in your homes and devote it to your family’s favorite cause. Have your kids learn about different organizations and let them select which one matters to them. Or, let them select a percentage of an allowance for donation.

When it comes time to give funds, take your children into an organization to deliver it personally. Let them see the process from start to finish. Allow them to see the gratitude from the agency that accepts the funds.

These practices give stability to our children, but they also build empathy for people who have had different lives and experiences than our own.

I volunteered alongside my mother for much of my childhood. It instilled values in me that I want to instill in my children. As a child, I was comforted by helping. As an adult, it helps me navigate the complex, challenging world we live in with more grace, patience, and hope.