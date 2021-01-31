Blended families come with their own challenges

I’m a parent. In today’s world, being a parent can look so diverse from family to family. For my family, I am a parent but also a stepparent as our family is blended.
Merriam-Webster describes a stepparent as “someone your mother or father marries after the marriage to or relationship with your other parent has ended.”
Often, when an individual thinks of a stepparent they recall characters from Disney movies who are vicious, cruel and unkind. Can there be stepparents who fit this description? Absolutely, but many times, a stepparent is a person striving to have a role in a child’s life and to be loved by their stepchild.
Stepparents jump into a huge role and love children they don’t have to. Being a parent is a miraculous role. Being a stepparent is a rewarding role!
I became a mother at the early age of 19 and let me tell you, being a teen mom was hard and brutal at times. However, when I met my soul mate at the age of 24, never did I imagine life could get any harder.
Then came February 2015, when I became the stepparent to three amazing teenage children. Being a parent all the sudden changed forever as my husband and I started to “blend” our new forever family.
Together, my husband and I have six children. I had two children prior to our marriage who my husband adopted, my husband had three teenagers, and we then had a child together. From day one, my husband and I have never said those are “her children” or those are “his children.” To us, they are “our” children, all six of them. It does not matter if we are biologically all connected. We are a family and that is what matters.
Being a stepparent has proven to be, one of the most, challenging adventures of my life. There are so many stressors that come with being a stepparent. Some stressors include: setting boundaries, trying not to overstep invisible lines, wanting to be included in decisions and activities, and yearning to be called mom because, aren’t I a “parent” too?
In the last five years, I have learned there is no clear cut, right or wrong, way to stepparent if your intentions are kind and genuine. Setting boundaries is very important so that you do not overstep but also, so no one oversteps the boundaries you have set. Learning boundaries will take time and patience. Truthfully, boundaries are forever changing so do not feel bad for changing your boundaries as situations change.
Sometimes, stepparents do not get a say in decisions or activities. This can be challenging and potentially cause issues within your own household. Over the years, my husband and I have learned how to communicate about our feelings and wants.
We have an understanding that in our home, we both make decisions and we both have equal say in the activities that take place. Do not be afraid to voice your concerns or ideas within your home as it is your home, too, and you need to feel safe and comfortable.
Having a title often shows importance or represents the hard work that a person has endured. Being a parent is no different. The titles, mom and dad, are started by children at an early age and it signifies who is head of household and these titles help everyone stick to their roles.
So, for a stepparent, what does this mean because some stepparents do not get called mom and dad? For me, this is a constant challenge as I do not want to replace any relationships that my children may have. I constantly remind myself to look at the wonderful relationships my children and I have. I may not audibly hear my children call me mom, but I know we have a good relationship and that is what matters at the end of the day.
Always remember to show yourself grace as there is no manual how to parent, let alone how to be a stepparent. You may overstep boundaries, miscommunicate, and struggle with titles but always try to be the best human you can be. I have learned over the years to have a network of people I can reach out too.
One of my dearest, closet friends also became a stepparent and we are there for each other when we both need it most. We get to talk and vent about the stepparenting issues we face while supporting each other. There are also stepparenting platforms on social media that are helpful as you can post in groups and get advice.
Never give up, never stop showing love. Tomorrow is a new day!
Josie Lindell is vice president for the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention and works as a foster care specialist for Building Blocks in Grand Island; www.buildingblocksforkids.org “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island ACAP, which represents child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.