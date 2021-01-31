Blended families come with their own challenges

Being a stepparent has proven to be, one of the most, challenging adventures of my life. There are so many stressors that come with being a stepparent. Some stressors include: setting boundaries, trying not to overstep invisible lines, wanting to be included in decisions and activities, and yearning to be called mom because, aren’t I a “parent” too?

In the last five years, I have learned there is no clear cut, right or wrong, way to stepparent if your intentions are kind and genuine. Setting boundaries is very important so that you do not overstep but also, so no one oversteps the boundaries you have set. Learning boundaries will take time and patience. Truthfully, boundaries are forever changing so do not feel bad for changing your boundaries as situations change.

Sometimes, stepparents do not get a say in decisions or activities. This can be challenging and potentially cause issues within your own household. Over the years, my husband and I have learned how to communicate about our feelings and wants.

We have an understanding that in our home, we both make decisions and we both have equal say in the activities that take place. Do not be afraid to voice your concerns or ideas within your home as it is your home, too, and you need to feel safe and comfortable.