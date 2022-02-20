Don’t let Hundredth Day take you by surprise

The husband found a piece of paper titled “Things I Want To Do Before I’m 100 Years Old” in the family room.

He asked if it was mine. It was on a little table with little chairs where little grandkids sit when they come to visit.

I’m short, but not that short. I said it was not mine, but thanks for asking.

Several of the grands celebrated their 100th day in school recently. Clearly, one of them had left some schoolwork here. I got to thinking maybe someone brought the worksheet hoping to use us as research.

For the record, neither of us are close to 100. Furthermore, if genetics plays a large part in such things, only one of us will ever get close and it won’t be me.

In response to previous questions about age that we have had to answer, we would like to reiterate that:

No, neither of us ever rode in a covered wagon.

No, life was not black and white when we were kids.

No, we were not alive when Abe Lincoln was alive.

No, neither of us were first to discover fire or invent the wheel.