Get all fired up about fall

We all need to muse more, and fall is the perfect time for sitting, pondering and reflecting, particularly in front of a fire. So says a piece I read recently. This was good news because all our adult children have outdoor fire pits. Lucky for us, from time to time we are invited to join them.

That said, I would never be able to muse around our son’s fire pit in the country, as I would be on edge waiting for wild animals to charge out from the woods in the dark, snakes to slither around my legs or bats to sweep down and tangle themselves in my hair. There are fire pits that call for reflection and fire pits that call for adrenaline.

Fortunately, two other fire pits we frequent are tucked into suburbia, where wildlife appears by appointment only. We were around a fire pit the other night as the sun set and the flames danced.

The air was tinged with a hint of melancholy, which I assume is essential to musing along with any beverage named pumpkin spice. I was thinking how the grands have given us more joy than we could ever give to them (the beginnings of musing) when two of the darlings began arguing over a chair. The tussle escalated and required parental intervention.