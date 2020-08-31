I’m A Parent … What Now: Kindness, mercy go a long way

Try walking into a public place and stare up at the ceiling. People walking by will also stop and stare, or at least wonder what you are staring at. This social experiment tells us human behavior is infectious.
In my work with immigrants and refugees, I am often asked for the secrets behind connecting with people across cultures. The answers are simple: kindness and mercy. Just as staring at the ceiling is infectious, so is a smile, or another act of kindness to a neighbor. While masks may hide our smiles, COVID-19 does not remove our humanity.
Mercy is generosity, understanding and space to make relationships possible. While it can take the form of forgiveness, more often it is giving people more latitude with less judgment. Together, kindness and mercy transcend differences.
Kindness is a universal language, which demonstrates that we belong to same race: the human race. Modeling kindness, and not simply tolerance, is a valuable practice for our children. Kindness is a step further than tolerance. Kindness moves beyond “I put up with you” to “I want to share this world with you.”
Develop opportunities for your children to witness kindness to others. Say hello to people when you walk as a family on the hike and bike trail or get groceries. Have your children help you volunteer or make a donation. Simple examples include taking a meal to a friend who is recovering from surgery, or dropping off a donation of toilet paper to the homeless shelter. Explain to your children why we help other people. At the end of the day, ask your children for examples of when they have been good helpers or have shown kindness.
This year has been a challenging one to navigate as a person: a global pandemic, working and schooling from home, an upcoming presidential election, “murder hornets”, racial injustice and unrest and I have just been informed Japanese beetles have descended upon Nebraska. At this point, I would not be surprised if “sharknados” were real.
As social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols have changed our daily routines, we have been forced to connect through our devices. Devices can remove us from other humans and our humanity, and prevent us from giving others the benefit of the doubt. During the high point of quarantine and working from home, I had my e-reader, cell phone, laptop and Google Home within an arm’s length at any given time.
With our devices, media consumption is exhausting: there is a never-ending flow of information coming into our lives. Our culture’s device obsession along with the extended periods of staying at home have created a perfect storm for cruelty. I have witnessed viciousness, fear-mongering, and overall bad behavior on social media.
People are less likely to be patient with different perspectives, and more likely to share unkind gut-reactions. As a result, kindness and mercy may be in short supply these days, so it is even more important to extend them. We have a responsibility to ourselves and to our children to do better. The Golden Rule is not the “Convenient Rule” or the “Sometimes Rule.” We must treat each other as we want to be treated. At the very least, I want to treat others with kindness, as I also want to be treated with kindness.
As your children’s primary educator, model taking time away from your devices and fill it with service to your community instead. Set limits on how much news you consume every day or at least the time you spend looking for updates on your device. While I’m not advocating for “ignorance is bliss,” I am advocating for less anxiety and fear about the state of the world and more mercy for your fellow human being.
As an inspirational mug once taught me, “You can stop giving others mercy when you stop needing it yourself.” Head’s up, I will always need mercy. I am human and I make mistakes.
During this time in our lives, find the ways your family can choose kindness. Be kind to yourselves and be kind to others. Give yourselves mercy and extend it to others. You don’t have to respond to media when you encounter it, whether that’s on Facebook or after a news broadcast. Give mercy and time to people. Let things sink in and then, if it requires you to, respond in kindness.
If we can focus on this kind of generosity, we will get through 2020 together.
Audrey Lutz has served as the Executive Director of Multicultural Coalition since February 2016. She is also a Department of Justice-Accredited Representative and practices immigration law within a limited scope. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.
