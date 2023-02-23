Grand Island Senior High’s prospective student welcome, celebrated since 2018, included members of what could be the largest GISH freshman class ever.

“While the registration process has just opened for the upcoming school year, we're anticipating another large class to join us in 2023-24,” said Mitch Roush, communications director for Grand Island Public Schools.

The current freshman class boasted a record high number of incoming freshmen. It appears their record number could be eclipsed by freshmen attending GISH in 2023-24.

Fawn Gernstein, principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration, was confident in that prediction.

“We’re anticipating about seven hundred (students),” she said.

The Islander Extravaganza itself attracted hundreds Wednesday night, as prospective students came to GISH to get acquainted with the high school.

As students and families trickled through GISH’s doors, Gernstein and GISH Executive Principal Jeff Gilbertson enthusiastically greeted the interested students and families.

“When people walk in behind us, here, it’s good evidence that we communicated well, and communicated early,” Gilbertson said.

Roush said about 500 students and their family members attended. More than 55 GISH clubs and activities were represented by coaches, teachers, sponsors and students, he added.

Extracurriculars are huge to freshmen – and beyond – said Simon Javorski, a GISH senior.

“I was never really (an) outgoing person,” said Javorski, who was representing GISH’s show choir. “I would never be able to do what I'm doing here today.”

Tessa Bockoven accompanied Javorski at the show choir table, encouraging students to join the group. Bockoven, a freshman, said getting to know GISH via the Islander Extravaganza was a benefit to her last year.

“You want to find out where you are in school, because it’s going to be hard,” Bockoven said. “(Islander Extravaganza) is very welcoming.”

Show choir has been a comfortable fit – and comforting place – for her, she added.

“They‘re very welcoming, with open arms. You don’t feel like, 'oh, I’m new.' You are instantly put into a family.”

Also among the 55 student groups was the GISH flag corps. Rachael Allbee, a freshman, and senior captain Kimberly Dreesen waved their glimmering purple and gold competition flags between rows of tables.

“I know (it helps) some people get used to coming to the school,” Allbee said of the extravaganza. “It actually starts that familiarity.”

She said flag corps “was a really great way to make friends when I was an incoming freshman.”

Experiences like the Islander Extravaganza and flag corps ensure “you have friendly faces on your first day of school,” Allbee added.

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Matt Fisher pointed out the importance of having the academies on site, too.

“All the freshmen know, they're going to go to the Freshman Academy, but now is a great time for them to start gathering information about the other academies and starting to think about, OK, when I get beyond my freshman year, I maybe want to go to this academy, or maybe it's this academy,” Fisher said.

“Tonight, they can talk to all of them.”

Fisher, who went to a much smaller high school (Hyannis High School) said he can remember first-day freshman nerves.

“Coming out of eighth grade, you know, you (are) scared to death,” he said.

Fisher talked about his own orientation at Hyannis High School, as an eighth grader.

“We had a day that we went out and spent the day at the high school."

As 500 potential Islanders and their families milled about the gym, with more than 55 extracurricular opportunities before them, Fisher recalled, “We did get to go around and tour the school, which now I know is not a very big school.”