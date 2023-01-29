Karla Schwieger-Arnold: Empowering young people to ask for help

Being able to ask for help when you need it can be really hard, scary and not sure where to go or who to ask.

Everybody needs help — so why is it so hard to ask for it?

Asking for help, no matter how big or small the issue might be, is often hard to do. Some see it as a bad thing but it’s not at all.

Asking for help can be really hard whether you’re an adult or a child. Knowing that you need help can be hard to realize or admit because we’re often taught to be self-reliant and independent.

Asking for help can feel uncomfortable and it feels like having to “admit help is needed.” It takes courage to reach out and say you need help, you’re unsure about something, or you just need a shoulder to cry on.

Teaching young people to ask for help is an important skill they’ll need to have a good and safe life. How we ask for help and whether we are here to help sends powerful messages to the young people in our lives.

I want help, but I can’t ask because:

They don’t really believe talking about it, counseling or therapy will help.

They or other people see it as a sign of weakness.

They don’t like to rely on others and prefer to do things themselves.

There is no one around that they feel able to talk to.

They’re not sure who they can trust and if they will keep what they say confidential.

They’ve tried asking for help in the past, but it didn’t go very well, and they are scared to try again.

It’s hard to know when it’s ok to cope by themselves or when they really need help.

They justify their feelings or make excuses to themselves to avoid asking for help.

It costs too much or they don’t know where to go.

They’ve never done it before and feel scared or worried about what might happen.

They’re embarrassed or ashamed.

Teaching young people that it’s OK to ask for help:

As adults we send messages about whether help seeking is ok. Be sure to send positive messages about asking for help. Here’s some suggestions to get you started:

Accept that everybody needs help sometimes, including you! Recognize when you’re not managing and ask for help.

Think of asking for help as a strength and not a weakness. Facing our fears about asking for help takes courage.

Respond positively when a young person asks you for help and try to give them your full attention. Or set up a time when you can talk with no one else around.

Try not to minimize their feelings, thoughts, or situation. Show you understand that it’s hard to ask for help and that you care.

Avoid viewing help seeking as a sign of failure. Instead try viewing it as a normal part of life and as an important life skill. It’s ok to make mistakes!

Encourage young people to seek help when it’s needed. Instead of hoping that it will go away on its own, ask for professional help when you feel out of your depth.

Share a story with a young person in your life about a time when you needed help. Be open and honest about times when you needed extra support and how you went about asking for it.

Allowing others to help you, sharing your struggles and being vulnerable with people you trust can strengthen your relationships. Let’s be more open about asking for help.

How we act and react to young people’s calls for help with the small things can influence how they ask for help with the big stuff.

Sometimes we just need help and there’s no shame in that. Let’s set good examples when we help for our young people so they feel comfortable reaching out for support.

No matter how big or small the issue, problem, is — asking for help is so important. As adults we have a role to play in ensuring that young people have positive experiences when they reach out for support, so that when the big stuff happens, they’ll feel safe and secure in asking for help.

Please remember, you are not alone — you deserve to reach out and feel safe while doing it.