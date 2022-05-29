 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY

Lori Borgman: You are now entering the ‘no fly’ zone

  • 0
0529 Borgman

The most dreaded insect in Lori Borgman's family is the nymph tick, a tiny tick the size of a poppy seed. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

The official start to summer is still weeks away, but the insects have already declared, “Game on!”

The husband was cutting the grass, felt something stinging his neck, smacked the back of his neck with his hand and discovered fire ants. They were flat and one-dimensional, but you could still tell they were fire ants.

We have an entire plastic tub full of assorted insect repellents, citronella candles and battery-powered canisters that emit some kind of waves that apparently play obnoxious music and send insects into your neighbors’ yards.

None of it works.

BORGMAN LORI MCT

Lori Borgman

I’ve even tried powers of persuasion with the insects, posting little signs in the grass and shrubs that say, “Red Meat is Bad for You” and “Go Vegan!”

The response has been, well, crickets.

I can’t stand them, either.

The signs weren’t great, but I made them up on the fly. Like they care. Or the mosquitoes or the gnats, or any of them.

People are also reading…

So it is that I have once again reverted to my old standby, “Get them before they get you.”

It is a philosophy I came by some years ago after considerable itching, scratching, prescription ointments and a spider bite that festered and sporadically erupted in the crook of my arm for five long months.

Because I am aggressive with insects, I am the one the grandkids come to for expertise. They make for a good cheering section, but few of them are willing to embrace my methods.

“If it is tiny, you just make a fist and smack it,” I explain.

This is met with screaming, whimpering and gagging.

“If it is in the house, up high and out of reach, you get the vacuum and use the hose extension. It works 99.9% of the time, and the insect simply believes it has entered a wind tunnel ride at a theme park.”

We always have a few centipedes that make their way into the house after a wet spring, shooting out of a dark corner at night or early in the morning. You do not squash a centipede with a balled fist. You stomp it with your shoe and then you hop to the kitchen on one foot for six paper towels. One paper towel is to clean the remains of the centipede on the hardwood, the other five are for cleaning the bottom of your shoe.

The most dreaded insect is the nymph tick, a tiny tick the size of a poppy seed. Everyone in the family knows to check for them after being in the woods. It is a special challenge to check for tiny ticks on aging skin with all kinds of tiny freckles, moles and age spots. Even with a magnifying glass. Even for a dermatologist.

We have been to funerals where grandchildren have shared lovely memories of things their grandpa or grandma taught them — how to invest in the stock market, identify morel mushrooms, shoot baskets and drive a combine. I will be the grandma who taught kids how to kill bugs.

I’m just glad I’m still useful.

Lori Borgman, an author and speaker, writes this column for the Tribune News Service. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. The assailant also killed two adults before he was killed by law enforcement. The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. It was the worst school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in late 2012.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

What to Do When a Parent Is Denied a PLUS Loan

What to Do When a Parent Is Denied a PLUS Loan

A parent PLUS loan is a type of federal student loan available to parents who want to help their child pay for college. With a PLUS loan, you can borrow up to the cost of attendance of your child’s school. However, unlike other kinds of federal loans, PLUS loans require a credit check—which means you […]

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts