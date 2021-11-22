Make it a ‘win-win’ holiday for you and your children

All children are born into this world with their own way of responding to what is going on around them.
Some children go with the flow, and are not bothered by changes or excitement. Other children are not so easy to parent. They may often fuss and cry, have tantrums, and cling to you. This adds extra stress and frustration for parents, especially during the holidays.
One of the best ways you can support your children is to take time to know and appreciate their unique approach to the world. When parents are tuned in to what each child needs to feel comfortable in any given situation, this helps to organize your children’s environment so that behaviors can flow smoothly. This can provide a more enjoyable holiday experience for everyone involved.
Help children who have difficulty coping (changes, new routines) by talking about the changes. Give them more time to adjust and transition from one activity to another. Some children are overwhelmed by crowded malls or noisy parties. When that happens, help them find quiet places where they can calm down.
If children have not been around relatives for a while, allow them to gently ease into the situation. Let them know it’s OK if they feel shy. Help children with high activity levels to find acceptable ways to release their energy.
Some of the difficult behaviors that you may see are normal for your children’s age. Much like the “terrible two’s”, some development stages bring with them behaviors that can be challenging and difficult regardless of what time of year it is.
Developmental stages are a normal part of your children’s growth. Understanding where children are developmentally will give you wonderful insight into their behavior. Children are not acting a certain way on purpose. If you find your children are going through a particularly difficult stage, you can lessen some of your holiday stress by staying tuned in to their activities and changing events and schedules as needed.
Try to figure out when and where problems may occur and prepare ahead of time to avoid them. For example, if you know your 5-1/2-year-old is in an especially “bossy” stage and having a tough time waiting, you may want to call ahead to grandma’s house to find out what she has planned, especially for opening gifts.
Let your child know what to expect during the visit. Practice respectful ways for him to express his feelings. Be aware that he may need your help to manage emotions.
Share your knowledge of your children’s development with others so they can be more understanding about the behaviors they see. Teach skills the child will need to help them feel successful when they are in difficult situations.
For example, if they find themselves starting to feel worried, you can teach them to find a quiet place where they can regroup, or let them pull out a book to calm themselves down for a little while. This teaches them to manage some of their own behavior and helps them to feel good about taking care of themselves.
Be aware of plans that might affect your child’s behavior, such as not enough sleep or a change in meal times. Visiting friends and family, busy calendars and extra holiday shopping trips add to your daily routine.
If you find your children reacting badly because of a too busy schedule, SLOW DOWN! Make sure the hopes you have for your family during the holidays is not set too high. Ask yourself if you are expecting your children to behave a certain way and if they are capable of that. For example, wanting a 2-year-old to sit quietly through a holiday meal is probably not realistic.
As the holidays unfold and as you begin to make plans, think about what your children will need and what you will need to feel satisfied and successful. Set your hopes for behavior that are more realistic and based on your own family. Then share your expectations with your children and listen to their feelings and concerns.
Meeting your need for creating a memorable holiday and your children’s need to act like children will be a treasured gift to your family for a happier holiday this year and into the future.
Diana Meyer has served on the ACAP Board since 2006 and also served as executive director for the Heartland CASA organization from 2006 to 2011. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.