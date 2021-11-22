Make it a ‘win-win’ holiday for you and your children

All children are born into this world with their own way of responding to what is going on around them.

Some children go with the flow, and are not bothered by changes or excitement. Other children are not so easy to parent. They may often fuss and cry, have tantrums, and cling to you. This adds extra stress and frustration for parents, especially during the holidays.

One of the best ways you can support your children is to take time to know and appreciate their unique approach to the world. When parents are tuned in to what each child needs to feel comfortable in any given situation, this helps to organize your children’s environment so that behaviors can flow smoothly. This can provide a more enjoyable holiday experience for everyone involved.

Help children who have difficulty coping (changes, new routines) by talking about the changes. Give them more time to adjust and transition from one activity to another. Some children are overwhelmed by crowded malls or noisy parties. When that happens, help them find quiet places where they can calm down.

If children have not been around relatives for a while, allow them to gently ease into the situation. Let them know it’s OK if they feel shy. Help children with high activity levels to find acceptable ways to release their energy.