 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Now Hiring’ signs not an invitation to just anybody
0 comments
COMMENTARY

‘Now Hiring’ signs not an invitation to just anybody

{{featured_button_text}}
0620 Borgman

A ‘Now Hiring’ sign is posted in front of a Popeye’s restaurant in Miami, Florida.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

 Joe Raedle

Nearly every restaurant has “Now Hiring” signs posted. Our closest McDonald’s has a sign on the drive-through menu that says, “Now hiring 14- and 15-year-olds.” A pizza place has jammed “Now Hiring” signs in the easement every three feet for the entire length of the block.

Not long ago, a favorite local burger restaurant (with three locations) was on the news talking about how they attended a job fair needing to make 50 hires. Only a handful of people came.

I told the husband maybe I’d apply for a job just to help them out for a bit.

He looked stunned.

“It’s not that different from what I do around here,” I said. “Long hours and low pay.” I also reminded him I had worked in food service three different times in my teens and early 20s.

He reminded me I wasn’t in my teens or 20s. Then he asked exactly how I planned on helping – waiting tables or working in the kitchen.

“I could do either one,” I said, tilting my nose in the air.

“You couldn’t wait tables,” he said.

Sometimes the man has no idea how close he is to danger.

“Why not?” I asked.

“You don’t hear well in big crowds. No restaurant wants a food server yelling at the customers, ‘Speak up, can you? Spell that for me. Here, just take this pad and write down what you want. Great. Now pass it around the table to your buddies.’”

“You shouldn’t make fun of my hearing,” I said.

“What’s that?” he said.

“I could help in the kitchen,” I snapped. “I’m very efficient. I made lunch for 13 yesterday on short notice and at warp speed.”

“You did,” he said, “but everybody had the same sandwich, the same chips and the same veggie sticks thrown into plastic red baskets with paper liners and you announced that if anybody didn’t like it, you didn’t want to hear about it.”

“And the problem would be?” I asked.

“Well,” he hesitated, “you can be inflexible sometimes.”

“Inflexible? Who are you calling inflexible? I am the Queen of Flexible and that’s that!”

I may have raised my voice. He took a couple of steps back. The Queen of Flexible can get hot under the collar (or apron), not to mention inflexible, when discussing flexibility.

Undaunted, he continued: “The first person to send back an order because it has onions and they didn’t want onions, you’d rush out to the table and start lecturing about showing a little gratitude for the food in front of them and tell him to eat it anyway.”

It’s possible, just possible, the man may have made a few good points. Our best contribution to the restaurant industry is to keep doing what we’ve been doing: patronize the locals and tip big.

Lori Borgman, an author and speaker, writes this column for the Tribune News Service. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Parenting is hard, let us help make it fun!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parenting

What Happens To Student Loans If You Move Abroad?

Living abroad has plenty of benefits: the chance to lower your cost of living, learn a new language and immerse yourself in a new culture. If you have student loans, though, that’s one thing you can’t get rid of. You’re still on the hook for paying off your student loans no matter where you live. […]

Parenting

4 Best Scholarships For LGBTQ Students

Pride Month is a time to recognize and lift up the LGTBQ community. And one of the best ways to support a community is by helping to fund its members’ education to have an equal chance at succeeding in their careers. We’ll walk you through some of the top college scholarships for the LGTBQ community. […]

Parenting

Where To Find Scholarships For Latino And Hispanic Students

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hispanic and Latino students were enrolling in college at record numbers. From 2000 to 2016, Latino 18- to 24-year-olds’ college enrollment rate grew from 22% to 39%, according to a 2019 report from UnidosUS, an advocacy group. Latino high school and college students were significantly impacted by the pandemic, however, […]

Parenting

What Are FFELP Loans?

One way the U.S. government has issued student loans is through the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). While the program ended in 2010, there are still many borrowers with FFELP loans. As of the end of 2020—the most recently available data—11 million people had outstanding FFELP loans, with balances totaling over $245 billion. If […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts