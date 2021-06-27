Parents need good ‘influencers’

I’ve had an amazing influencer who has been on my board for six years, and was there when I first began five years ago. She’s a woman who walks into the room and you see her not because she’s tall, beautiful and the classiest woman ever, but because she is a difference maker and an influencer.

This woman doesn’t know it but I refer to her to my husband as my Nebraska mom, she’s so much like my mom in Virginia with her humor, wit and bluntness, it’s uncanny. She is a mother and grandmother, and even has an alarm set for when she needs to go take care of her grand-dog Winnie. (I’ve witnessed this myself.)

What does this board member have to do with being a parent? A parent who feels supported in their job will make a better parent. It’s not just being a parent to your kids but being a parent to your community, making your community better and safer, and feeling the support that leads that nonprofit to do better and bigger things.

The more you do for your community, and especially your community’s youth, will ensure that when someone asks “what now?” they can go to their neighbor, they can find the resources and even a nonprofit to help.