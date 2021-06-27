Parents need good ‘influencers’

So I’m finally a parent! So my last “I’m a Parent … what now?” article, I was writing how I was looking towards the future of being a parent. Boom! I became a parent a year later, and now our little girl, Virginia, is about to turn 2. She is just living her best life and thriving.
The subject matter for my article this time around came pretty quickly to me. To be a parent you need good influencers, the same way I need them as a nonprofit director. One may ask how does this correlate and collaborate? If you don’t stop here you’ll understand. This is what I wrote in my notes a couple weeks ago:
So today has been a roller coaster ride of emotions for me. Today we had a great wonderful board meeting full of humor and a ton of respect and love for one another! When I first started at the Child Advocacy Center almost five years ago, I was so intimidated by a board of directors. I had always been a CPS worker who worked for the state of Virginia for eight years. Then I moved to Nebraska (for love of course) and applied for a job as an ED of a nonprofit which I figured was way out of my league.
I have always believed in the mission of protecting children, and with having a belief in what you’re doing, than people will believe in you. I was a seasoned CPS worker, but dang did running a nonprofit scare me! Like what the heck are grants, VOCA, and fundraising! But I’m so very grateful that the board believed in me.
I’ve had an amazing influencer who has been on my board for six years, and was there when I first began five years ago. She’s a woman who walks into the room and you see her not because she’s tall, beautiful and the classiest woman ever, but because she is a difference maker and an influencer.
This woman doesn’t know it but I refer to her to my husband as my Nebraska mom, she’s so much like my mom in Virginia with her humor, wit and bluntness, it’s uncanny. She is a mother and grandmother, and even has an alarm set for when she needs to go take care of her grand-dog Winnie. (I’ve witnessed this myself.)
What does this board member have to do with being a parent? A parent who feels supported in their job will make a better parent. It’s not just being a parent to your kids but being a parent to your community, making your community better and safer, and feeling the support that leads that nonprofit to do better and bigger things.
The more you do for your community, and especially your community’s youth, will ensure that when someone asks “what now?” they can go to their neighbor, they can find the resources and even a nonprofit to help.
So yes, I’m a parent and what now? I know who I can go to, because I don’t know all the answers, and it’s OK to find support from the grand dog mom of Winnie, or your own mom ... because there are a lot of parents and resources out there and we all have something to share to help!
So it’s definitely up to us to find those people to say to I’m a parent, so what now?
I would like to thank my influencer for giving six years of her love and dedication to the Child Advocacy Center. We kept her as long as bylaws allowed us to. She will be moving on to another nonprofit and there’s no doubt in my mind that she will continue to do amazing things for our community. Thank you LD for being my good influencer.
Shannon Krejci has been the executive director with First Light Child Advocacy Center since November 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia. Prior to moving to Nebraska, she worked eight years as an investigator for Child Protective Services in Charlottesville, Virginia. When she is not advocating for children, she enjoys relaxing at her farm with her husband, Jared, daughter, Virginia, two horses, two dogs and two cats. “I’m a parent … what now?” is a monthly column from the Grand Island Association for Child Abuse Prevention, which represents many child-serving agencies in the community. If you need help dealing with parenting issues, call the Nebraska Family Helpline, “Any Problem. Any Time,” at (888) 866-8660.