Reasons to panic over Brood X cicadas

Reason Not to Panic: People think they are called Brood X because of their size, but they are Brood X because it will be the 10th time scientists will have observed the 17-year cicadas.

Reason to Panic: X may indicate a Roman numeral — not shirt size — but the locusts have a 3-inch wingspan and are 2.5 inches long, which in the insect world makes them an XXXL.

Reason Not to Panic: Brood X loves to sing and will provide music around the clock.

Reason to Panic: A 4-year-old grand said, “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a singing cicada in the house?”

Yet Another Reason to Panic: They may be so thick in some places that they drop from trees, land on humans and cover outdoor surfaces. Clearly, Brood X does not practice social distancing.

Reason Not to Panic: We have a leaf blower.

Perhaps the Greatest Reason Not To Panic: Almost everyone in our family enjoys cicada shells. Last year, the grands wore them on their shirts, in their hair and parked them on their noses. One of our grown daughters, married, mother of three, seemingly rational and sane, picked up a locust shell, dipped it in ketchup and pretended to eat it.