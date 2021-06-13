Smart casual takes some brains

It’s a trap and I’ve learned how to maneuver around it.

“The jeans you just did yardwork in?” I ask.

“No, of course not.”

What he’s not saying is that he’s thinking of wearing the jeans he did yardwork in a couple of weeks ago, which look better than the ones he did yardwork in today.

My answer is usually no, just like it will be no to jeans for smart casual. But that’s just me and it certainly doesn’t mean you can’t wear jeans for smart casual. Casual is in the eye of the beholder.

Of course, there will also be those wondering if ripped jeans with the horizontal shreds qualify for smart causal.

Absolutely not. Those fall into the category of “overpriced casual.”

The trend is toward more and more casual. I’m waiting for the pendulum to swing back in the other direction — you know, when putting bling on jeans doesn’t mean you’re ready for the theater and when Casual Friday becomes Collared-Shirt Friday.

A friend recently received a wedding invitation that stated the attire will be “picnic casual.”