Voice for Companion Animals pet food drive aims to restock emptied pantry

Grand Island’s Voice for Companion Animals needs your help.

The nonprofit is low on food for the many cats and dogs being sheltered as they wait to find their “forever homes.”

A pet food pantry drive is being held today, Saturday, July 2, at 3532 W. Capital Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are accepting cat food, dog food, canned, dry, treats for cats and dogs, cat litter, all to support our pet food pantry,” said Tracie Pfeifle, VCA volunteer. “It’s for our pet food pantry for low-income homes, veterans, and people who have fallen on hard times and need some help with food for their pets.”

Several circumstances caused a depletion of VCA’s resources, including supply chain problems and the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping other local nonprofit groups. But mainly it was a loss of donors.

“A couple of our resources dried up for donated food, so we were getting pretty low,” said Pfeifle.

The event Saturday will be joined by VCA mascot Rictor and perhaps also by some of the pets now available for adoption, said Pfeifle.

At their 524 S. Webb Road location, VCA has roughly 25 cats for adoption and no dogs currently, though these numbers fluctuate on a daily basis, noted Pfeifle. The shelter can handle as many as 40 pets.

VCA’s AniMeals program benefits roughly 50 people regularly, in addition to people who find themselves suddenly in trouble, said Pfeifle.

VCA also serves as a pet rescue for surrendered pets.

Pfeifle told The Independent she enjoys her time volunteering with VCA.

“It’s a passion I’ve had for many years,” she said. “I think I get more back than I give, because I get to help save small lives, and I get to help people who have a passion and love their pets.”

Pfeifle is optimistic that people will come out to help the nonprofit in its time of need.

“We have an awesome community that has supported us for years,” she said, “and we’re very grateful for that.”

For more information about VCA, go to voiceforcompanionanimals.com.

