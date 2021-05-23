WATCH NOW: Dog lovers and pets come together to address suicide prevention

It is the same for Manfull, as she copes with anxiety and depression.

“My dogs know when I’m going through a rough time and they’ll be there for me,” she said. “Sometimes, people feel more connected to their pet than they do another human.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Janelle Brock, a licensed clinical social worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Grand Island, called the event a “wonderful way” to raise awareness of mental health.

Pets are therapeutic, Brock said. She, too, is one of many who has benefitted from a pet.

“We had a black lab, and when I was studying for my comprehensives for my graduate degree, I had my dog on my bed and kept talking, and would read things to my dog, talk to my dog,” she said. “My dog would just look at me, like he was taking in every word I was saying, but it helped me to study and was calming me down because I was really anxious.”

She added, “I always say, my dog helped me pass my test.”

Robyn Mays, Voice for Companion Animals president, said the event is a great way to bring together people and their dogs, and to help foster awareness.

Everything about a pet is “unconditional,” Mays said.