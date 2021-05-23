WATCH NOW: Dog lovers and pets come together to address suicide prevention

You are not alone, especially with your pet by your side.
Paws For Prevention brought together dog lovers and their pets to create awareness of suicide prevention and share a message of hope.
The event held Saturday at Hall County Park helped raise funds for the local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Creating awareness is important, said Sandy Manfull, event organizer for Grand Island AFSP.
“The more you talk about it, the more lives you’re going to save,” she said. “There’s always been such a stigma behind suicide and mental health, and I think once people can talk about it and it gets out there, we’re going to save lives. People are not going to be ashamed or afraid to reach out for health.”
She added, “Mental health is just as important as physical health, and people don’t realize how important it actually is.”
Animals and mental health go hand-in-hand, Manfull said.
“They’re known to relieve stress, anxiety, help with depression,” she said. “A lot of people have no one they feel they can talk to, so they have their pet there for companionship.”
Manfull said she has heard many people say “my dog saved my life.”
It is the same for Manfull, as she copes with anxiety and depression.
“My dogs know when I’m going through a rough time and they’ll be there for me,” she said. “Sometimes, people feel more connected to their pet than they do another human.”
Janelle Brock, a licensed clinical social worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Grand Island, called the event a “wonderful way” to raise awareness of mental health.
Pets are therapeutic, Brock said. She, too, is one of many who has benefitted from a pet.
“We had a black lab, and when I was studying for my comprehensives for my graduate degree, I had my dog on my bed and kept talking, and would read things to my dog, talk to my dog,” she said. “My dog would just look at me, like he was taking in every word I was saying, but it helped me to study and was calming me down because I was really anxious.”
She added, “I always say, my dog helped me pass my test.”
Robyn Mays, Voice for Companion Animals president, said the event is a great way to bring together people and their dogs, and to help foster awareness.
Everything about a pet is “unconditional,” Mays said.
“You walk in the house after work and they don’t ask ‘where have you been?’ or ‘when’s supper going to be on the table?’ They’re just happy to see you every single time,” she said. “They’re great. They’re a lot of fun.”
The event is the first of its kind for Grand Island and Nebraska, Manfull said
She drew the idea from an AFSP leadership conference she attended in Denver.
“Other AFSP chapters do this, and being a dog lover, as I am, I was really interested,” she said. “I wanted to do it last year, but then COVID hit and I couldn’t (do) it. So this year we hit it hard.”
AFSP also conducts the local Out of the Darkness Walk in September to recognize people who have lost someone to suicide.
Such AFSP events raise funds to create local suicide prevention and awareness programming, such as a new youth program, called Gizmo, she said, which helps to create self-awareness of mental health issues at a young age.
“Everything the AFSP does, with trainings, flyers, anything people need, is free, at no cost,” she explained.
For more information about American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and resources, visit afsp.org.