 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PICKIN' CORN

PHOTOS: Geese flock to Grand Island cornfield

  • 0
111522-gii-news-geese-jrs-p1

Several flocks of geese gathered in a corn field on the corner of North Road and State Street Monday.
111522-gii-news-geese-jrs-p2

Several flocks of Geese decided to hang out in corn field on the corner of North Road and State Street Monday.
111522-gii-news-geese-jrs-p3

Several flocks of geese gathered in a corn field on the corner of North Road and State Street Monday.

Nathalie Maniglier has a degenerative eye condition, and before she loses her sight, there was something she wanted to experience: flying in formation with a flock of geese.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mistakes people make when playing with their pets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts