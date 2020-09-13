 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society
0 comments

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Thirty members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Sept. 4 for their monthly meeting. Following the flag salute, a moment of silence was conducted in remembrance of Jeanne Mettenbrink, recently departed member. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized.

It was reported that several benefits will be held in September. One of them is the Jim Wiegert Memorial Men’s Fast Pitch Tournament scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. The event begins at 9 a.m. both days at the Platt Duetsche. Lorraine Krecklow will make a basket of canned goods to be auctioned. Other baskets will also be available.

Ingrid Gerkout, Darlene Albright, Marty Van Husen, Eileen English, LaMae Stoltenberg, Shirley Boltz, Betty Rother, Bev Wolfe, and LaJean Kroeger won door prizes. Norma Harders won the fish bowl.

Card winners were: Krecklow, Dorothy Lemberg, Wolfe, double pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Arlene Andreasen, Rosie Staroska, Albright, and LaVonne Kulua, pitch; English, Rother and Boltz, sheepshead.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2, with off-Friday on Sept. 18.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Home & Garden

This home warranty won't break the bank

  • Updated

Even if you have a hearty savings account, a serious plumbing or electrical problem in your home can drain your bank account overnight. That’s where home warranties come in. These useful plans cover your home’s critical systems and appliances, so you won’t have to break the bank to keep your home in working order. With American Home Warranty, you can shop and compare plans in your area to get the most budget-friendly warranty around.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts