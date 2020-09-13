Thirty members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Sept. 4 for their monthly meeting. Following the flag salute, a moment of silence was conducted in remembrance of Jeanne Mettenbrink, recently departed member. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized.
It was reported that several benefits will be held in September. One of them is the Jim Wiegert Memorial Men’s Fast Pitch Tournament scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. The event begins at 9 a.m. both days at the Platt Duetsche. Lorraine Krecklow will make a basket of canned goods to be auctioned. Other baskets will also be available.
Ingrid Gerkout, Darlene Albright, Marty Van Husen, Eileen English, LaMae Stoltenberg, Shirley Boltz, Betty Rother, Bev Wolfe, and LaJean Kroeger won door prizes. Norma Harders won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Krecklow, Dorothy Lemberg, Wolfe, double pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Arlene Andreasen, Rosie Staroska, Albright, and LaVonne Kulua, pitch; English, Rother and Boltz, sheepshead.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2, with off-Friday on Sept. 18.
