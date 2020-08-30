After four months of not meeting because of the pandemic, the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Aug. 7, with 22 members present.
After a taco salad lunch, the meeting was opened with the flag salute and a moment of silence for departed members, Della Boltz, Alice Kistler, Teresa Scarborough, Loucille Reisland and Susan Hauptmeier.
At a recent board meeting, the officers agreed to remain in office another year since this year has been cut short. A motion for the dues to remain the same for this year was carried.
Darlene Albright, Vicki Sok, Pat Miller, Betty Mossman, Dorothy Lemburg, Arlene Obermiller, LaJean Kroeger, LaVonn Kulus, Jean Mettenbrink and Myrna Petzoldt won door prizes. The fish bowl winner was Norma Harders.
Card winners were: Beverly Wolfe, Lorraine Krecklow and Miller, double pinochle; Kulus,Carolyn Luebbe, Albright and Mossman, pitch; Lamae Stoltenberg, Kroeger, Petzoldt, Harders, Phyllis Anderson and Marlene Mader, sheepshead.
Members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society will next meet on Sept. 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!