Annual Owl Prowl at Rowe Sanctuary on Saturday

GIBBON — After more than five years of working at Rowe Sanctuary, Beka Yates feels familiar with the animals that live along the Platte River.

She also knows what to expect when the date approaches for Owl Prowl, one of the Sanctuary’s most popular non-crane events.

“It gives people a chance to explore nature at night,” she said in a interview from her office at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon. “When they come, there will be some hands-on activities that people can participate in and learn more about our animals here in Nebraska. We will be dissecting an owl pellet to see what the bird has eaten.”

The event will also feature live birds from Edgerton Explorit Center.

“Once it’s dark, sometime around 7:15 or 7:30 p.m., we’ll start our Owl Prowl hike,” Yates said. “People can join in on one of those with Rowe staff and volunteers. They will go out onto the trails and try to use some owl calls and get some of our wild owls in the area to call back.”

Rowe Sanctuary presents the annual Owl Prowl — a family-friendly, educational event focused on owls and other nocturnal creature — 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon. Cost to attend is $5 per family or group.

Owls can be an indicator species, a plant or animal that reflects on the health of an ecosystem.

“Seeing what kind of animals we have in an area does tell you about the health of the ecosystem,” Yates said. “Owls, being kind of a big, apex predator, can tell us a lot about the system. We need predators for there not to be an overwhelming amount of rodents in the area. It’s a good indicator when you have owls around.”

Yates looks for a sense of balance within an ecosystem.

Platte Valley Astronomical Observers will be available with telescopes, depending on the weather, to allow participants to explore the night sky and learn more about the stars visible this time of the year.

Owl Prowl will feature live birds, something that Yates sees as a wonderful learning experience.

“I have rarely ever seen owls in the wild,” she said. “I do hear them often but seeing them is so rare because they are so stealthy and they can camouflage themselves so well. Seeing them in the wild is very, very rare. Hopefully we will hear some but we probably won’t see them in the wild.”

Deb Miller, certified Nebraska Master Naturalist and volunteer for Raptor Recovery plans to bring several live birds from the Edgerton Explorit Center to the event.

“Having Deb bring her live birds, including a little screech owl, will give people a chance to see the animal up close,” Yates said. “That’s really special. You can see how its feathers work to camouflage the bird and how big its eyes are to help it see in the dark. It’s a unique experience to see them up close.”

The size can be surprising, too.

An owl in a tree 50 yards away might not seem that big. Up close, perched on the arm of a handler, they can seem huge.

“She has three birds of prey; one of them is an owl,” Yates said. “I think she also has a hawk and kestrel. That will help people understand the difference between birds that hunt in the daytime and birds that hunt at night. That’s pretty cool. These are raptors that have gone through Raptor Recovery and are unable to be released into the wild again. Deb will probably talk to people about why the birds live in captivity and why they are unable to be released.”

Yates urges patrons to dress warmly for the hike as evening temperatures can dip quickly.

With Halloween right around the corner, Yates understands the connection people often make with nocturnal animals.

“I know that a lot of animals of the night get kind of a spooky reputation,” she said. “They are often seen as these ‘nighttime creatures,’ but for the most part, they’re just trying to live their lives, find food and stay alive. They’re really not spooky, but it’s a good tie-in for people to come out here in the nighttime because it is so close to Halloween. We see it as a way to get people out here to learn more about our nighttime friends.”