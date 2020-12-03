Celebrate the season with NET

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, offers a festive lineup of television and radio programs to brighten the season. Beginning Friday, enjoy musical performances, drama and PBS KIDS programs sure to warm the heart and light up the day.
Television holiday programming on NET
— A Charlie Brown Christmas, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
— “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, With Vanessa Williams,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
— “Christmas at Belmont,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
— “Magic of Christmas in Alsace,” 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
— “St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Grace and Truth,” 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir: Christmas Day in the Morning,” 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “Casting Call to Curtain Call,” 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Hope College Christmas Vespers – 2019”, 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Purdue 86th Anniversary Christmas Show,” 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Lidia Celebrates America – A Heartland Holiday Feast,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
PBS KIDS holiday programming on NET
— “Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas,” 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9; 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15; 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22; 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25; and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
— “Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9; 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11; 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22; 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25; and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
— “Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; noon, Monday, Dec. 7; 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17; and 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
— “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!,” 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11; 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23; and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
— “Peg + Cat + Holidays,” noon, Friday, Dec. 4; 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18; noon, Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
— “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8; 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16; 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23; and 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
Radio holiday programming
— “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: Holiday Horns of Plenty,” brass and reed artists interpret Yuletide music, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
— “Nebraska Concerts: A Nebraska Brass Christmas,” 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
— “Candles Burning Brightly,” explores Hanukkah foods, traditions and music, 11 p.m.-Midnight, Friday, Dec. 11.
— “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: A Keyboard Christmas,” pianists Oscar Peterson, George Shearing, Dave Brubeck and others bring holiday cheer, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
— “The Verge Hanukkah,” 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
— “Hanukkah Lights 2020,” an NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz, 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14 and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
— “Nebraska Concerts: Abendmusik at First Plymouth Guide Us To That Perfect Light,” 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
— “Candles Burning Brightly,” explores Hanukkah foods, traditions and music, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
— “Friday LIVE Christmas and Solstice,” storytelling, poetry and music from Nebraska, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and 2-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
— “Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics,” a mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces to accompany cozy wintertime activities, 11 a.m.-noon, Friday, Dec. 18 and 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
— “The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special,” celebrate the season with performances from — “The Tiny Desk Concert” series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more, 7-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
— “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: Holiday on Strings,” guitars, basses and orchestral strings create the soothing sounds of the season, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
— “Jazz Piano Christmas 36,” the Kennedy Center and NPR Music highlight jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music, hosted by Felix Contreras, 9-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
— “Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration,” music to celebrate the return of the sun and warming of the heart, recorded in New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
— “Nebraska Concerts: Dulces Voces and Lincoln Early Music Consort Nowell,” 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
— “A Soulful Christmas,” an uplifting Christmas special celebrating Black classical music and choral traditions including gospel, spiritual and jazz-inspired styles with Julie Amacher and Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 and noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “Welcome Christmas,” VocalEssence choral ensemble sings traditional carols and new discoveries, 11-noon, Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25
— “All Is Bright,” contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 and 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “Hollywood Holiday,” music from some of Hollywood’s most cherished Christmas-themed movies, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 11-noon, Friday, Dec. 25.
— “An Afro Blue Christmas,” a holiday concert with Howard University’s vocal ensemble Afro Blue and guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut with a variety of holiday songs including spirituals, jazz, pop and classical repertoire, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
— “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra,” the world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and noon-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
— “A Chanticleer Christmas,” glorious voices with music that spans the globe and the centuries including new arrangements of classic and contemporary carols, 11 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “A Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols,” from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico,” the award-winning choir from London in a concert of sacred music for the Christmas season, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “St. Olaf Christmas Festival,” hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections celebrating the season, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
— “Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 1, 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25
— “Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite,” 1:30-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25
— “Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs,” a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols, hosted by Korva Coleman, 3-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25
— “Chanticleer Christmas,” glorious voices with music that spans the globe and the centuries including new arrangements of classic and contemporary carols, 7-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
— “Jazz Currents with Tom Ineck: Swingin’ in the New Year,” sweep out the old and usher in the new with the eccentric swing of the Microscopic Septet, Charles Mingus, Duke Ellington, Thelonius Monk and Sun Ra, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
— “Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration,” holiday classics featuring the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra and special guests, 9-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
— “The Verge Christmas,” 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
— “Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 2, 1-1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28
— “Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Christmas mass, Messe de Minuit,” 1:30-2pm, Monday, Dec. 28.
— “Nebraska Concerts: Deck the Halls” with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
— “Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 3-5, 1-1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 29-31.
— “New Year’s Day from Vienna 2021,” the Vienna Philharmonic presents its annual New Year’s Day Concert with waltzes, polkas and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, Jan. 1 and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
— “Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 6, 1-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
— “The Verge: Dance in the New Year,” 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Also listen or watch online at netNebraska.org/live or the NET Nebraska App. For a complete listing of all NET programming, visit netNebraska.org/schedules.
