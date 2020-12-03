Celebrate the season with NET

— “An Afro Blue Christmas,” a holiday concert with Howard University’s vocal ensemble Afro Blue and guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut with a variety of holiday songs including spirituals, jazz, pop and classical repertoire, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

— “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra,” the world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and noon-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.

— “A Chanticleer Christmas,” glorious voices with music that spans the globe and the centuries including new arrangements of classic and contemporary carols, 11 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Dec. 24.

— “A Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols,” from the chapel of King’s College in Cambridge, England, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

— “A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico,” the award-winning choir from London in a concert of sacred music for the Christmas season, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.