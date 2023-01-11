 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall County Historical Society works to bring back Fourth of July fireworks display

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Fonner Park was another crowd-pleaser in July of 2013.

The Fourth of July is undoubtedly the biggest day for fireworks in the United States.

The Hall County Historical Society announced Thursday it will hold a fundraiser to support a Fourth of July 2023 fireworks display at Fonner Park.

The fundraiser to support a the effort will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St. in Grand Island.

In a Facebook post, the society said the menu will include cheese Frenchees with a cup of homemade soup — chicken noodle, or creamy tomato bisque. The meal includes coffee, tea, water, RC Cola, or a can of "ice-cold" Yoo-Hoo chocolate-flavored drink.

The price is $7.50 for the meal deal. Monies raised go to the fireworks display fund, the society said. Take-out is available. Meal reservations are required, call 308-383-0848 or 308-390-4082.

Firework shells sit atop tubes as Pat Hurt, with Night Visions Fireworks, helps set up for the fireworks show at Fonner Park in July of 2011.
