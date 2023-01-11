Hall County Historical Society works to bring back Fourth of July fireworks display

The Hall County Historical Society announced Thursday it will hold a fundraiser to support a Fourth of July 2023 fireworks display at Fonner Park.

The fundraiser to support a the effort will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St. in Grand Island.

In a Facebook post, the society said the menu will include cheese Frenchees with a cup of homemade soup — chicken noodle, or creamy tomato bisque. The meal includes coffee, tea, water, RC Cola, or a can of "ice-cold" Yoo-Hoo chocolate-flavored drink.

The price is $7.50 for the meal deal. Monies raised go to the fireworks display fund, the society said. Take-out is available. Meal reservations are required, call 308-383-0848 or 308-390-4082.