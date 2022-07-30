 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: Merit Badge University in Grand Island

  • 0
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p1

Killian Heckman of Grand Island Boy Scout Troop 119 looks over at the fire in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum before working on his own project for Merit Badge University Friday.
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p2

Stuhr Museum tin smith Loren Miller helps Boy Scout Coen Walker of Kearney Troop 158 work on his tin cup during Merit Badge University Friday.
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p3

Zach Mullalloy from Boy Scout Troop 110 of North Bend works on his project in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum for Merit Badge University Friday.
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p4

Alex Weiss, a Boy Scout with Troop 136 from Kearney takes a photo of a tree at Stuhr Museum Friday during a Merit Badge University photography class.
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p5

Natalee Mullalloy of North Bend works on a piece of art during a Merit Badge University art class at Centeal Community College Friday.
073122-gii-news-merit-badge-university-jrs-p6

Killian Heckman of Grand Island Boy Scout Troop 119 works on his projct in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum for Merit Badge University Friday.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts