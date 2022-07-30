top story PHOTOS: Merit Badge University in Grand Island Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Killian Heckman of Grand Island Boy Scout Troop 119 looks over at the fire in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum before working on his own project for Merit Badge University Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Stuhr Museum tin smith Loren Miller helps Boy Scout Coen Walker of Kearney Troop 158 work on his tin cup during Merit Badge University Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Zach Mullalloy from Boy Scout Troop 110 of North Bend works on his project in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum for Merit Badge University Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Alex Weiss, a Boy Scout with Troop 136 from Kearney takes a photo of a tree at Stuhr Museum Friday during a Merit Badge University photography class. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Natalee Mullalloy of North Bend works on a piece of art during a Merit Badge University art class at Centeal Community College Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Killian Heckman of Grand Island Boy Scout Troop 119 works on his projct in the blacksmith shop at Stuhr Museum for Merit Badge University Friday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka These tools are a must for your home These tools are a must for your home Experts weigh in on why you should not skip lunch Experts weigh in on why you should not skip lunch PennyWise Episode 71: 6 tips to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year! PennyWise Episode 71: 6 tips to help you save on back-to-school shopping this year!