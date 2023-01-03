top story PHOTOS: Snow day in Grand Island Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Among those taking advantage of a snow day on Tuesday in Grand Island were Alex and Leah Michel, who took their sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, sledding on Tornado Hill. Turner Michel, 4, sleds down Tornado Hill at Ryder Park on Tuesday. Grand Island didn't get as much snow as some others cities, but got enough to sled down the most popular spot in town. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Dad's enjoying sledding too. Alex Michel sleds down Tornado Hill at Ryder Park on Tuesday. Michel and his family, including wife Leah and sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, enjoyed a day out sledding. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Marcos Ochoa sleds down Tornado Hill Tuesday afternoon. Ochoa is from Mexico and in Grand Island visiting family. He said he enjoyed his first time seeing snow. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT A man shovels snow by the Alamo Club on West Fifth Street in Grand Island Tuesday. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT This Saint Bernard in Palmer, seen through a rearview mirror, wanted passersby to stop and play with him in the snow Tuesday morning. Palmer, like many towns, saw nearly two inches of snow. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT Many Central Nebraska residents woke up to snowfall and icy conditions Tuesday morning. Some areas north of Grand Island saw nearly two inches of snow. JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The secret to a long and healthy life? Drink water Four ways to have a successful Dry January Four ways to have a successful Dry January Snow, sledding in Grand Island top story Snow, sledding in Grand Island Tesla Sold A Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year Tesla Sold A Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year