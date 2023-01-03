 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Snow day in Grand Island

Among those taking advantage of a snow day on Tuesday in Grand Island were Alex and Leah Michel, who took their sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, sledding on Tornado Hill.
Turner Michel, 4, sleds down Tornado Hill at Ryder Park on Tuesday. Grand Island didn't get as much snow as some others cities, but got enough to sled down the most popular spot in town.
Dad's enjoying sledding too. Alex Michel sleds down Tornado Hill at Ryder Park on Tuesday. Michel and his family, including wife Leah and sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, enjoyed a day out sledding.
Marcos Ochoa sleds down Tornado Hill Tuesday afternoon. Ochoa is from Mexico and in Grand Island visiting family. He said he enjoyed his first time seeing snow.
A man shovels snow by the Alamo Club on West Fifth Street in Grand Island Tuesday.
This Saint Bernard in Palmer, seen through a rearview mirror, wanted passersby to stop and play with him in the snow Tuesday morning. Palmer, like many towns, saw nearly two inches of snow.
Many Central Nebraska residents woke up to snowfall and icy conditions Tuesday morning. Some areas north of Grand Island saw nearly two inches of snow.
