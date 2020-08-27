Stuhr Museum celebrating fight for women’s suffrage

The history of women’s suffrage in Hall County will be celebrated by Stuhr Museum with a special event Sept. 6.
“Celebrate the Vote” coincides with the 100-year anniversary of women nationwide being granted the right to vote.
The Nebraska Legislature passed a limited suffrage act in 1917, giving women the right to vote in municipal elections and presidential elections but not for state offices.
The federal amendment allowing women to vote in all elections was passed Aug. 26, 1920.
The fight for women’s suffrage in Hall County has an incredible history, said Mike Bockoven, Stuhr director of public relations.
“One of the things that jumped out at me is how many times the vote failed,” Bockoven said. “It was put on the ballot to give women the right to vote and it failed in Hall County four times.”
The measure failed six times in Nebraska.
The reasons are many, and not too different from the sorts of claims made today, Museum Curator Kari Stofer said.
“People were worried about voter fraud, and all of that stuff. It didn’t quite get passed,” Stofer said. “But there was a lot of support and we had a lot of really great, local Hall County suffrage organizations that worked really hard.”
Among artifacts being displayed is an original petition supporting the right for women to vote from more than 100 years ago.
The day will feature speaker Dianne Bystrom, former director of Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.
“She’ll be talking about Nebraska’s history with the women’s vote, but also putting it in the context with the rest of what was going on in the United States at the time and how it all came together with the passing of the 19th Amendment,” Stofer said.
A short documentary on women’s suffrage in Hall County will launch the same weekend, made with the Hall County Historical Society and the Grand Island Civic Engagement Collaborative.
“It’s a really clever way that we’ve put it together, collaborating with a lot of people,” Stofer said. “We really got a lot of different voices who will be sharing their experiences with the vote, the history of the vote, and all those different things.”
The League of Women Voters will share an exhibit and materials on how to vote.
“We will have information there, so if you need information on how to vote or things like that, practical kind of stuff, we’ll have that available,” she said.
The day will also honor Hall County suffragette Elizabeth Abbott.
Among the museum’s artifacts is a copy of the book by John Stuart Mill titled, “The Subjugation of Women,” which Abbott and her soon-to-be-husband, O.A. Abbott, an attorney, shared.
“In the margins they wrote back and forth what they thought about women’s rights,” Stofer said. “The story is, they needed to do that before they made the commitment to get married so they knew they were on the same page.”
When women’s suffrage did not pass in Hall County, Abbott donated the funds she had raised for the effort to Hall County’s library.
“A lot of great things happened through the struggle,” Stofer said.
The women’s suffrage movement remains relevant today, Bockoven said.
“It allows us to look back at the progress we’ve made,” he said. “Some of the arguments against suffrage, look at them now and you shake your head. It’s things along the lines of, ‘who’s going to cook dinner?’”
The day also celebrates those who fought and lost, and kept fighting until it was won.
“It’s something we look at now as very basic,” Bockoven said, “and they eventually won.”
History helps to provide a context for local events, Stofer said.
“It shows us where we want to go, and it’s a road map for people to look at,” she said. “The effort of the early people in Grand Island and Nebraska, those are legacies that need to be remembered. Sometimes when battles are won, that doesn’t mean the whole things is over.”
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids, and free for Stuhr Museum members.
For more information, call 308-385-5316 or visit stuhrmuseum.org.
