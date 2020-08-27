Stuhr Museum celebrating fight for women’s suffrage

The history of women’s suffrage in Hall County will be celebrated by Stuhr Museum with a special event Sept. 6.

“Celebrate the Vote” coincides with the 100-year anniversary of women nationwide being granted the right to vote.

The Nebraska Legislature passed a limited suffrage act in 1917, giving women the right to vote in municipal elections and presidential elections but not for state offices.

The federal amendment allowing women to vote in all elections was passed Aug. 26, 1920.

The fight for women’s suffrage in Hall County has an incredible history, said Mike Bockoven, Stuhr director of public relations.

“One of the things that jumped out at me is how many times the vote failed,” Bockoven said. “It was put on the ballot to give women the right to vote and it failed in Hall County four times.”

The measure failed six times in Nebraska.

The reasons are many, and not too different from the sorts of claims made today, Museum Curator Kari Stofer said.

“People were worried about voter fraud, and all of that stuff. It didn’t quite get passed,” Stofer said. “But there was a lot of support and we had a lot of really great, local Hall County suffrage organizations that worked really hard.”

Among artifacts being displayed is an original petition supporting the right for women to vote from more than 100 years ago.

The day will feature speaker Dianne Bystrom, former director of Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics.