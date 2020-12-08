The sounds of Christmas: Grand Island Senior High’s annual 'A Christmas Carol' production to be presented as radio show this year

Senior Jackson Kissler, who plays Bob Cratchit, echoed Barrega-Federico, saying that he is excited to do a radio show as it is something he and his classmates have never done before.

“This year, there was a lot of not knowing if we can do it, if we are going to do it or if we are even going to be in school to do it,” he said. “So the fact that we have made it this far into the year to do this, brings everything full circle, even though it is not the full stage production with six weeks of practices and that kind of stuff.”

Ulmer said he is impressed with how the theater students have stepped up to adjust to the changes brought their way due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

“The first day of class, I warned them (the advanced theater students) that we do not know how long we are going to be here or what we are going to be doing,” he said. “We are just going to go with the flow and go as long as we can. If you would have told me we’d be doing ‘A Christmas Carol,’ I would have laughed in your face and told you, ‘There’s no way we are still going to be in school at that point.’”

Ulmer said community members, including Jack Sheard as Ebenezer Scrooge and Jerry Poels as Marley, still will be a part of the production.