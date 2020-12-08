The sounds of Christmas: Grand Island Senior High’s annual 'A Christmas Carol' production to be presented as radio show this year

While COVID-19 may have paused live, in-person stage productions for the Grand Island Senior High Center for Performing and Creative Arts, an annual holiday play will continue to have an audience this year.
Greg Ulmer, GISH director of theater, said the 17th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented as a radio show and will be broadcast on the center’s Facebook page. He said he does not yet know when the radio show will premiere, but that it will be “before Christmas.” The show will be recorded at 6 p.m. Monday.
Ulmer said, as a number of events were canceled last spring, he did not want to put “a ton of work and hours” into a live stage production to only have a limited number of people. He said he also did not want to do another Zoom play.
“So we thought, ‘Why not try an old-fashioned radio show?’ It is another genre that the kids get exposed to that they have never gotten to do,” Ulmer said. “It is something that cannot be put together easily, but can be put together a little more quickly than rehearsing something for six weeks.”
Ulmer said the script for the radio show has been shortened and some parts were cut for time. For those students whose parts were cut, he said, they will receive first choice for open parts and are not out of the show.
“For those students who do not have a part or don’t get a part — because there will be some who won’t get one — they are going to be the voices,” he said. “They are going to be the crowd in the background making the noise that we are going to record.”
Ulmer said students do not need to memorize their parts as they will just read the script when they record. He added the students will be wearing face masks when they perform the radio show.
“The plan is that we will run through this once just to get started and to get an idea of how this is going to work,” Ulmer said. “But, we are not doing any rehearsals this week because we do not have the time with everything going on.”
Ulmer said GISH band director John Jacobs will record the radio show next Monday night. The theater director said the plan is to set up four different microphones with a center microphone for Scrooge (Jack Sheard) and Marley (Jerry Poels).
“Then, there will be other areas where they (actors) will record at,” Ulmer said. “So Scrooge and Marley may be talking or, for example, during the Fezziwig scene, Fezziwig may be talking at the center microphone, but we will have the dancers and stuff off at another microphone. They (students) also will be the singers and will be the choir now when we have the choir piece.”
Senior Yasayra Barrega-Federico, who plays Mary in “A Christmas Carol,” said she thinks the radio show format is “exciting” and “something new” for her to try. She added the production is something students have come to expect every year and that it is good to know that it will not be canceled this year, despite moving to a different format.
Senior Jackson Kissler, who plays Bob Cratchit, echoed Barrega-Federico, saying that he is excited to do a radio show as it is something he and his classmates have never done before.
“This year, there was a lot of not knowing if we can do it, if we are going to do it or if we are even going to be in school to do it,” he said. “So the fact that we have made it this far into the year to do this, brings everything full circle, even though it is not the full stage production with six weeks of practices and that kind of stuff.”
Ulmer said he is impressed with how the theater students have stepped up to adjust to the changes brought their way due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.
“The first day of class, I warned them (the advanced theater students) that we do not know how long we are going to be here or what we are going to be doing,” he said. “We are just going to go with the flow and go as long as we can. If you would have told me we’d be doing ‘A Christmas Carol,’ I would have laughed in your face and told you, ‘There’s no way we are still going to be in school at that point.’”
Ulmer said community members, including Jack Sheard as Ebenezer Scrooge and Jerry Poels as Marley, still will be a part of the production.
“I got permission from the district to bring them in, so we are good with that,” Ulmer said. “I didn’t want to lose that if we could help it because the reason we started ‘A Christmas Carol’ was to have a school-community connection 18 years ago.”
Ulmer said that “with all the gloom and everything else” that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic, the radio show will be something positive for the Grand Island community to enjoy.
“The Grand Island community is to the point where they expect this,” he said. “When we did this last year, we probably had 200 to 250 people in the audience each night and we do not want to lose that. We want them to know that we are just continuing it on and next year we will go back to the full stage version.”
