A chili cook-off Saturday, Feb. 11 will benefit the American Red Cross.

More than 20 chefs will bring their best chili recipes to be judged at the cook-off, which begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. Attendees can vote for their favorite concoction. There will also be a silent auction and multiple vendors.

All proceeds from the event, located in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park, benefit the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska.

Last weekend the American Red Cross responded to a Grand Island house fire, which displaced a family, said Rachelle Lipker, executive director of central and western Nebraska Red Cross. The weekend before, the Red Cross was at the ready when there was another house fire in Grand Island.

Besides services for those displaced by disaster, the American Red Cross has four other lines of service: Biomedical, Training & Certification, Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) and International.

The Chili Cook-Off is known across Central Nebraska and is a signature event to raise awareness and money to support the American Red Cross’ efforts.

The cook-off is returning after a two-year, pandemic-prompted pause. The event is hosted by the Board of Directors serving Central and Western Nebraska. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or pre-ordered at https://2023-chili-cook-off-presented-by-active-family-chiropractic.eventbrite.com Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. There is no charge for attendees under 3 years old.