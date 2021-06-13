Refresh your life at your library

I think COVID has taught me that NOW is a great time for me to do a refresh in my life.

When you think of refresh, I think of all those R words: Revive, restore, repair, renew, remodel and reinvigorate, but I literally think of a refresh on my computer screen where everything is updated and fresh. A clean slate.

This is something that I — and I’m sure others — can use in our lives right now. The library really is a great place to refresh your life and possibly help you come out of a funk.

A friend recently sent me an article from the June 2021 Health Magazine titled “Fictional Therapy,” by Jennifer King Lindley. The article says that, “Losing yourself in a novel isn’t just relaxing — it can actually help you process your own worries and emotions.”

It goes on to say there are practicing bibliotherapists out there who help clients with their troubles by prescribing fiction to help them cope. Books can mirror our own experiences and help us deal with emotions and see ourselves in a different light. Librarians can be a great resource. My friend said her therapy book was the classic “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen.