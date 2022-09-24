Salmon Says: Game shows fun, contestants, not so much

Why do people get so excited when they have to win a car on a game show. They just have a chance. You have a chance of being struck by lightning, or a chance of being robbed. You have a chance of being healthy for years to come, nobody cheers for that.

Most of time the car costs contestants money because they won a free car then have to pay license and registration fees.

Another thing I don’t understand is the costumes in “Let’s Make a Deal.” Does it just help them get picked? Otherwise it makes no sense. I thought all you had to do to be selected out of a game show audience is be loaded up on caffeine, excited about everything and not able to think for yourself. Those seem to the requirements, or so it seems.

I used to watch “The Price Is Right” but I got to the point where I was yelling at the TV, “Make a decision for yourself!”

How do these people get through life on their own?

Call it mean, but I think it is funny when a game show contestant has a sure thing price, whether cash or prize, and get greedy wanting more and lose it all. They go home with nothing. I shouldn’t laugh at them but I do. Don’t be greedy.

Jeopardy is not for everyone, namely me. Even the kids episodes I can’t answer the questions. The way they are worded confuses me. I guess that’s part of the game part.

On most other trivia shows, the ones where you don’t have to be a neurophysicist to be on the show, I am not too bad at. I have much random knowledge floating around in this larger than normal head of mine. I couldn’t tell you who the fourth U.S. president was, but I know that Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas. Look it up.

The music game shows are tough for me. I don’t care for much music past 2004. Tunes from 1950-1994ish I am pretty good at. My 15 year radio background helps there.

Anything new, I am out. I can’t tell the song title from the “artist” name. Did you know there is a rapper named 2 chainz? Why two? Why not 10 like Mr. T? I digress.

Wheel of Fortune is fun but my wife always has it solved in like two minutes and shares it out loud. I guess I do that on some shows too.

I am surprisingly good at supermarket sweep, even though I don’t do our grocery shopping. Don’t let that get out though.

I love how some people get excited by a chance to win a wood bench and some crappy gardening tools. I guess it’s free right, and you are on TV?

I wonder if anyone has ever called in sick to work and then made it on a game show. They get spotted by their boss or coworkers. “Hey Bob, we saw you on television. How did you mess up the his and hers jet skis?”

Bob would not only be caught for lying, he may have embarrassed himself on national television.

Family Feud is proof that you can’t pick your relatives. There is always the one person in the family that is just there to fill space and did not preparation for the show, and may not even know how it works.

I enjoy game shows because it challenges the mind, and also makes realize that there are really people like that, out there, walking among us.