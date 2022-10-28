Salmon Says: Homemade Halloween

Halloween has always been a family affair for the Salmon family. Not sure how it started, but my brother and I weren’t the only ones to dress up for the night of ghosts and ghouls, my parents donned costumes also.

We never watched scary movies or anything. We never watched the gory killing movies or shows.

One year my mom had a witch mask and dressed the part and handed out candy at the door. She loved it.

Dad, he once dressed as a member of the rock band KISS. I didn’t even know my dad knew who KISS was. He did his own makeup.

I had many costumes over the years, cowboy, Zorro, baseball player, etc. Some of those I didn’t remember until my mom told me recently.

I do remember, and will always remember, the best costume I ever had. I dressed as an accident victim. I was around 11 years old at the time.

My dad made the costume. He took a spare tire, spray painted it, and rolled it across a shirt and pants (I wasn’t in them at the time). Then we put fake blood on my clothes. Made my face white, stuck my hair up on my bandaged head. Also, my right arm in a sling. The pants were also ripped at the bottom.

I remember going door to door and people saying they loved my costume and asked where I bought it at. I told them my dad made it, and they were impressed.

I believe that I was the “accident victim” the last three years I trick-or-treated.

Once I got to be a teenager I really didn’t dress up for Halloween. I dressed up once in college, and once as an adult.

That was until a few years ago, when my brother thought it would be fun to dress up while he went trick-or-treating with my kids.

We started with the “Dumb and Dumber” tuxedos. He wore the blue and me, the orange. He had the blonde wig to look like Jeff Daniels. We both had the top hats, the sticks. We were very detailed. So detailed in fact that my neighbors were more interested in our attire than what the kids were wearing.

The next year, we went as Marty McFly and Doc Brown from “Back to the Future.” I was Doc. I bought my costume. My brother made his and did a great job looking like Marty. He even had white shoes with the Red Nike Swoosh on the side. The shoes were cheap retail shoes with Red Duct Tape. No one could tell.

The following year we dressed as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.” I was Wayne. My brother had the WayneStock shirt, wig, glasses and jeans. I wore the Wayne’s World hat, wig, and black t-shirt. I even made us back stage passes for Alice Cooper and Aerosmith. I told you, we are detail oriented.

This year we are going as Beavis and Butthead. I am Beavis.

When will we stop dressing up for Halloween? Maybe when my youngest is done going out for candy in a couple years. Maybe we will stop next year.

We have fun, and the neighbors look forward to seeing what we come up with each year.

The moral of this story is sometimes store bought costumes are best, sometimes homemade costumes are better. You are never too old to dress up for the spooky holiday. Just don’t forget you have the costume on and scare yourself in the mirror.