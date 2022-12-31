Salmon Says: I resolve to not make resolutions

It’s a new year and with a new year comes new goals, or resolutions, as they are sometimes called.

Personally, I think New Year’s as a holiday is frivolous. It should be called, “New Calendar Day,” or “Your insurance deductible starts over day.” Those are two true things. Otherwise, pretty much everything else stays the same. Why and what are people celebrating? I don’t go out on New Year’s Eve, in fact, I make sure I am home so the drunk drivers keep away from me.

Even in my younger years when I went with friends to a New Year’s Eve gathering, I sat there wondering what exactly we were celebrating and getting excited about.

This past New Year’s Eve I did like I have for years — I sit at home by the TV until 10 p.m. then go to bed, big whoop. Tonight will likely be much of the same.

New Year’s resolutions are supposed to be goals and objectives people set for themselves to improve upon during the upcoming year. I must say that many make good goals and hit the ground running with following through on them, at least for the first 6-8 weeks, maybe. After that people realize they either set unrealistic goals for themselves, or they are so hard to accomplish that they stop caring about these said goals a couple months in.

Personally, I don’t do these resolutions (big surprise, I know). I don’t think you need a certain day of the year to start to better yourself and your life. Pick a day, any day, and hop to it. Your new goals could start on June 12, or Aug. 5 or any other day of the year.

To me, if we celebrate New Year’s, we should get excited about Groundhog Day too. Both are about as relevant as the other. At least on Groundhog Day you can watch a cool movie about the day. I can’t think of any movie about New Year’s Eve specifically.

What is the big deal with watching the ball drop in Times Square on TV.? I don’t get it.

I just got used to writing and typing 2022 and now I have to do 2023? I think instead of celebrating the first of the year, let’s make a holiday in August. I mean the weather is much better. It’s the end of summer, and the beginning of football season. Those seem like better things to celebrate.

Valentine’s Day is another holiday that isn’t really a holiday. You don’t need one day out of the year to show someone you care. You should do that many times a year, not just on a day picked by greeting card companies.

I hope you have a good year, and I am not talking about tires (dad joke). I mean a great 2023. Then if you do, celebrate on Dec. 30.