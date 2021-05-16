Salutations from your new librarian

Greetings! My name is Laura Fentress and I’m the new youth and family services librarian here at the Grand Island Public Library.

I was raised in Benicia, a small town in the San Francisco Bay Area, but in a fit of adolescent wanderlust chose to spend my undergrad years on the Hogwarts-like campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where I experienced snow for the first time.

After graduating, I taught English at a Lutheran junior and senior high school in Kumamoto, Japan, for a few years, then went back to the Bay Area to work as an elementary school library technician while finishing a master’s degree in library science.

As I was looking for public librarian opportunities around the country, a close Nebraskan friend of mine with whom I worked in Japan encouraged me to consider Nebraska, and it was just about that time I found an opening in Grand Island.

I’ve been enjoying exploring the city and getting to know the fantastic library staff, and I feel very lucky to be working at such a beautiful library that has so much to offer its community. I’m also always taking recommendations for good local restaurants to try!