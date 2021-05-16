Salutations from your new librarian

Greetings! My name is Laura Fentress and I’m the new youth and family services librarian here at the Grand Island Public Library.
I was raised in Benicia, a small town in the San Francisco Bay Area, but in a fit of adolescent wanderlust chose to spend my undergrad years on the Hogwarts-like campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where I experienced snow for the first time.
After graduating, I taught English at a Lutheran junior and senior high school in Kumamoto, Japan, for a few years, then went back to the Bay Area to work as an elementary school library technician while finishing a master’s degree in library science.
As I was looking for public librarian opportunities around the country, a close Nebraskan friend of mine with whom I worked in Japan encouraged me to consider Nebraska, and it was just about that time I found an opening in Grand Island.
I’ve been enjoying exploring the city and getting to know the fantastic library staff, and I feel very lucky to be working at such a beautiful library that has so much to offer its community. I’m also always taking recommendations for good local restaurants to try!
I love reading, of course — my favorite books are classic children’s fiction and especially fantasy like C.S. Lewis’s “Chronicles of Narnia” or Lloyd Alexander’s “Chronicles of Prydain,” but I do also enjoy thoughtful contemporary adult nonfiction.
When I’m not reading you can find me writing, polishing my rusty Japanese by attempting to translate Japanese children’s books, sewing, watching ’90s “Star Trek,” or playing any of the various folk instruments I’ve accrued over the years — an accordion, a small lever harp, a djembe drum, a ukulele and an autoharp, among others.
Some of my favorite picture books are the very funny “Minerva Louise” series by Janet Morgan Stoeke, which recount the adventures of an absentminded hen as she cheerfully misinterprets the world around her. The end of “A Hat for Minerva Louise” cracks me up every time.
Kate Beaton’s books “The Princess and the Pony” and “King Baby” also never fail to get a smile from me, and laughs from the kids I’ve read them to. The rotund little pony with the misaligned eyes will steal your heart, and the imperious potato-shaped infant monarch will strike a familiar note with new parents everywhere.
For older kids, the kids at my elementary school back in California would heartily recommend the heartfelt graphic memoir “El Deafo” by Cece Bell, Marilyn Singer’s volume of “reverso” poetry “Mirror Mirror,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” read-alikes “Big Nate” by Lincoln Peirce and “My Life as a Book” by Janet Tashjian, and of course, anything by Rachel Renee Russell, Reina Telgemeier, Dav Pilkey, or Jeff Kinney.
And don’t forget — nonfiction isn’t just for school reports! Check out Rhoda Blumberg’s “Shipwrecked!: The True Adventures of a Japanese Boy” for the true tale of Nakahama Manjiro, who in 1841 at age 14 was shipwrecked while fishing out on the ocean, picked up by an American whaling ship, and became the first Japanese person to set foot in the U.S. You can also read a young adult novelization of his adventures in Margi Preus’ “Heart of a Samurai.”
The “Tails & Tales” summer reading program is coming, and we have a great slate of virtual and in-person programs for all ages starting in June.
We invite readers of all ages to log their “Tails & Tales” reading minutes on Beanstack at https://gilibrary.beanstack.org starting Friday, May 21. The more minutes you log, the more opportunity you have to earn rewards and prizes through midnight on Saturday, July 31.
Check the library’s website for updates at https://www.gilibrary.org/, and find us on Facebook.
See you at the library!
Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.