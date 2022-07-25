Sarah Sivits: Extension field day set for Aug. 4 at South Central Ag Lab

Nebraska Extension will host a field day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the South Central Ag Lab near Harvard.

The field day will focus on improved crop production and profitability. Topics for the day include management strategies for nutrients, diseases, insects, irrigation, weeds, and soil health. Field tours will be available throughout the day.

Keynote speaker John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon who will present “Carbon Market Potential for U.S. Producers.”

South Central Ag Lab is located at 851 Highway 6 near Harvard. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 for meal planning purposes.

Continuing Education Units (CEUs) have been applied for this field day. Registration can be found online (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/see-latest-field-research-south-central-ag-lab-field-day-aug-4) and questions can be directed to Sharon Hachtel (402-762-3536; shachtel1@unl.edu).

Soybean management field days Aug. 9-12

Soybean management field days are planned for Aug. 9-12 at four farms in the state.

Meeting from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, the field days will provide research-based information to improve profitability, address global issues, marketing, educational efforts, and give producers an opportunity to learn more about research funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollars.

The schedule includes: Toepfer farms, Blue Hill, Tuesday, Aug. 9; Greg Greving farm, Central City, Wednesday, Aug. 10; Daryl Obermeyer farm, Brownville, Thursday, Aug. 11; and Method farms, Decatur, Friday, Aug. 12.

Topics of interest include soybean disease management, irrigation management (if applicable), cover crops (Brownville location), weed management, ag economics, precision ag, biodiesel and renewable diesel.

For more information, visit this website (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/immersive-demonstrations-planned-nebraska-soybean-management-field-days-aug-9-12), contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240, or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.

A reminder:

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Ag Profitability will present a workshop, “So You’ve Inherited a Farm … Now What?” from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at College Park in Grand Island.

Participation is encouraged from individuals who have inherited or received farmland and want to learn about best management strategies for managing and owning this asset. Topics of interest include deciding if the new landlord wants to keep or sell the land, how to manage a farm, lease provisions, legal considerations, creating or adjusting estate plans, and effective communication strategies.

This workshop is free to attend, and lunch is provided, but pre-registration is requested for meal planning purposes.

Please pre-register by Aug. 15 by contacting the Hall County Extension Office at 308-385-5088.

More information can be found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/extension-workshop-focus-inheriting-farmland-and-modern-management-farming-practices) or by contacting Allan Vyhnalek, Farm and Ranch Succession Extension Educator. at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.