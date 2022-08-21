 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROPS & WATER

Sarah Sivits: Field day set for Thursday in North Platte

Nebraska Extension is set to host its annual Water, Crops, and Soil Health Field Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Nebraska Extension is set to host its annual Water, Crops, and Soil Health Field Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Participants have the option to pick which sessions they want to attend throughout the day. In-field demonstrations will be available in addition to producer panel discussions, current challenges in the global supply chain issues, fertilizer and chemical availability for next year, pest management strategies, nutrient management, and irrigation technologies.

Various booths and vendors will be available for industry updates and producer interaction.

Lunch is included during this free field day and pre-registration is requested no later than Monday, Aug. 22, for meal planning purpose; (https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/2022-water-and-crops-field-day-registration/).

For more information, contact Chuck Burr, Extension Educator, at 308-696-6783 or cburr1@unl.edu

Lease termination resourcesEvery landlord and tenant have preferences as to how they want to structure their farm lease for growing row crops.

For those who still prefer the “handshake” agreement, it’s important to note that for year-to-year verbal leases, the Nebraska Supreme Court rules that a lease begins March 1 and ends Feb. 28 (or Feb. 29 in the case of a “leap” year) the following year.

In the case where a landlord and/or tenant wishes to break this verbal lease, notice for the tenant to vacate — or a “notice to quit” — this lease must be given at least six months prior to the end of the lease. That means, notice must be given to the tenant no later than Sept. 1 in a verbal lease. If notice is not given/received to the tenant until after Sept. 1, the tenant has the right to remain in the current lease until it ends the next February.

It’s best to notify the tenant via Registered Mail to ensure there’s no confusion the tenant received a notice of termination.

Pasture leases are a little different in that a typical pasture lease is five months during the grazing season. Therefore, pasture leases are typically terminated at the end of the grazing season in a “handshake” or year-to-year lease agreement.

Written leases are usually recommended so there’s no question as to when the start/end dates are for a lease and responsibilities for each party during the allotted timeframe for this agreement.

More information about verbal, written, or multi-year leases can be found at the following websites: https://aglease101.org/ or https://cap.unl.edu/land.

Herd That! conference The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program are hosting their second Annual Herd That! Conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow.

Topics of interest include: Market outlooks, livestock insurance, veterinarian practice and more. Keynote speakers include Courtenay DeHoff, founder of Fancy Lady Cowgirl, and ShayLe Steward, DTN Livestock analyst. Ron Gill of Texas A&M University and Ruth Woiwode from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will lead a livestock handling demonstration.

In addition to the conference, a pre-conference workshop is planned for from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Broken Bow and will focus on tools and strategies for Farm and Ranch Transition.

This workshop will cover best practices, common mistakes, consideration and strategies for effective transition or succession planning.

Early registration is encouraged as fees change after Sept. 5. More information can be found on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Website: https://wia.unl.edu/.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

Six quotes that prove you only get better with age on National Senior Citizens Day

