Sarah Sivits: Recovery or replanting? Assessing wind and hail damage after a storm

Wind and hail damage is something producers face every year and it’s important to consider if replanting is necessary or if the crop will recover.

When assessing the damage, wait five to 10 days before looking at the crop. It can be cumbersome to wait that long, but it’s important to see how well the crop recovers on its own. The great thing about corn is that the growing point is below the ground until V5-V6, so depending on the damage and growth stage, the plant should be able to recover just fine. Some of the leaves that were shredded will slough off over time and new leaves should emerge without too many issues.

Soybeans are a little different as their growing point is above ground, making them slightly less forgiving depending on the damage sustained. Soybeans have additional growing points at the auxiliary buds.

However, if they sustain severe wind or hail damage to the point where plants are cut off below the cotyledons, they won’t recover very well. Check where damage was sustained in respect to the cotyledons, see if new growth is present at the auxiliary buds, and determine if the plant will survive.

It’s getting late for replanting options in corn if you want to maximize yield potential. You may want to consider switching to another crop, if possible, but pay close attention to rotational restrictions on herbicides that have already been applied.

Soybeans have the amazing capability to compensate for stand losses with increased branching. Therefore, if stands are above 50,000 to 60,000 plants/acre, replanting is probably not necessary. Weed control will be important in these situations where stands are reduced so do what’s best for your operation.

More information about this topic can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.

Wheat field tour

The UNL-Crop Performance Testing program is hosting the 2022 Wheat Variety Trial Field Tours across Nebraska this month. Area locations on the tour include:

June 15: Red Willow County, Peters Seed Farms, 5 p.m. (From Culbertson, head south on Highway 17 and turn west on Road 710 (by the stone church). Field is on the south side of the road, look for bins on north side of road. Dinner will follow the tour.

June 20: Gosper County, presented by Troy ten Bensel and Todd Whitney, 10 a.m. (From Arapahoe travel one mile east to Road 425, then go four miles north on Road 425 (you will need to go west on Road 726 (0.2 miles) before making your final turn north again on Roa 425 for the last half-mile). The plot is on the east side of the road.

If you are not able to participate in these scheduled field tours in person, the plots will be labeled a week in advance and signs will remain until harvest for anyone that wants to see them.

UNL-TAPS Field Day

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) program is hosting its annual Field Day on Wednesday, June 22, starting at 9 a.m. at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center (WCREEC) in North Platte.

This program is open to TAPS participants, producers, industry professionals and the general public for those interested in learning more about the TAPS program. This field day includes field plot tours, an Agronomic Olympics, guest speakers, industry demonstrations, lunch and a social.

Please register by Monday, June 13, for meal planning purposes. More information and registration can be found at: https://taps.unl.edu/taps-2022-field-day.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

