Sarah Sivits: Resources available for producers affected by drought, wildfires

In late April the United States Department of Agriculture designated several counties in Nebraska as primary natural disaster areas, including Dawson, Buffalo and Hall.

Emergency loans are available to producers who have been directly impacted by natural disasters. Loans can be used to replace essential items like livestock, equipment, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing debts.

To determine if you qualify for an emergency loan, contact your local Farm Service Agency office. If you have been impacted by recent drought and wildfire damage, please don’t forget to consider other disaster assistance programs available through the USDA. This would include the Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Tree Assistance Program; and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program; in addition to other various types of loans.

More information about these individual programs can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website or by contacting your local FSA office.

In addition to the Hay and Forage Hotline discussed in a previous article, additional resources are available for producers in need of hay or forage after a disaster event. Nebraska Extension has its Crop Residue Exchange website (https://cropresidueexchange.unl.edu/) available to help connect crop producers and cattle producers for grazing lands.

The Internet Hay Exchange website (http://www.hayexchange.com/index.php) is another good resource to connect producers wanting to purchase hay from sellers across the country.

Finally, there has been a huge outpouring from the local communities to help producers impacted by the recent wildfires. If you are in need or are interested in helping with these efforts, the KRVN website has a list of wildfire relief efforts and information that includes information on supplies, donations, housing, etc. (https://ruralradio.com/krvn/wildfire-relief/).

Another great option would be to visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Fire Response Resources website to learn about State Agency, Federal Agency, and Statewide Resources (https://nda.nebraska.gov/disasterresources/index.html).

If you have been impacted by these wildfire events, please don’t forget you are not alone. While recent rains have helped in managing some of these wildfires, recovery can take time and be stressful for everyone impacted. If you feel overwhelmed, stressed, or just don’t know where to start, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline (800-464-0258) if you need someone to talk to at this time.

Alfalfa weevil scouting

Recent rains and heat have helped alfalfa growth in the area. New growth means new opportunity for pests to feed, grow and reproduce. This time of year, producers need to be on the lookout for alfalfa weevil larvae. The last couple of years, we have had significant damage from alfalfa weevil larvae as they tend to feed on newly developing leaves in the upper canopy. They can skeletonize leaves giving the field a ‘silvery’ appearance.

Larvae are small, green, have black heads, white stripes down their sides, and tend to curl into a C-shape when disturbed. The economic threshold for alfalfa weevil larvae is 1.5-2 larvae per stem at this point of the growing season. These economic thresholds change depending on crop growth, value, and treatment cost.

Only use an insecticide treatment if necessary as we don’t want to harm natural predators (i.e., lady beetles). If an insecticide application is needed, pyrethroid type insecticides would be a good option. For more information, please refer to this article (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/scouting-advised-alfalfa-weevil).

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

